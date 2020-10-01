"We feel blessed to be adding a little girl to our big family," Lesley Cook said

David Beador and Fiancée Lesley Cook Reveal Baby on the Way Is a Girl: 'Everyone Is Super Excited'

David Beador is prepping for another daughter!

He and fiancée Lesley Cook revealed to E! News on Wednesday that their baby on the way is a girl. The couple confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE in July that they are expecting their first child together.

David, 55, shares three daughters with his Real Housewives of Orange County star ex-wife Shannon Beador: twins Stella and Adeline, 16, and Sophie, 19.

"We feel blessed to be adding a little girl to our big family," Cook, who is mom to a son and daughter from a previous relationship, told the outlet. "We tried for a really long time. Everyone is super excited, especially David's mom and sisters. We have a lot of family eager to help."

Cook added that David's three daughters are "super excited" about the new addition. "One even called me right away, so excited she's going to be a big sister again," she said.

Cook announced the couple's engagement on her Instagram account in January, showing off her new ring in a selfie featuring a shirtless David. She also posted another picture of her fiancé and diamond with the caption, "Looking forward to eternity with my love. I LOVE YOU LOVE!!!"

David confirmed the happy news exclusively to PEOPLE at the time: "Yes, Lesley and I are excited to be engaged. We are celebrating in Miami and then going to the Super Bowl."

The pair dated for nearly two years before the engagement, which came nine months after David reached a divorce settlement with Shannon, 56, from whom he split in September 2017 after over 17 years of marriage.

Their relationship had many ups and downs, as documented throughout Shannon's time on RHOC. In season 10, she revealed that David was unfaithful to her. The couple then spent time repairing their marriage through therapy and even renewed their vows on-camera, but they ultimately decided to go their separate ways.

After a tumultuous court battle, the two settled their divorce in April 2019.