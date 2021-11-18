David Arquette shares 17-year-old daughter Coco with his ex and Scream co-star Courteney Cox

David Arquette on Shooting Scream with Ex Courteney Cox: 'I Got a Baby Out of It'

David Arquette was rewarded with something extra special after filming Scream with his ex-wife Courteney Cox.

During an appearance on Wednesday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, the 50-year-old actor chatted about being part of the Scream franchise and working with Cox.

Arquette and Cox, 57, met on the set of the 1996 original Scream and wed in 1999, later splitting 2010 and finalizing their divorce three years later. The couple had their daughter Coco, in 2004.

"Thank god for [Scream director] Wes Craven because I got a baby out of it," Arquette says with a laugh. "I mean, not Wes Craven, thank Courteney Cox!"

Meyers then joked that it "must be nice" that the actor can easily figure out how old the original Scream is by looking at Coco and working backward.

"Well there's a few Screams in there," he says, teasing of Cox, "The first Scream we were falling in love, the second Scream, she hated me."

Back in March, Arquette opened up about his daughter's future in the entertainment industry, sharing that Coco is becoming more serious about her work as a performer.

David Arquette David Arquette and his wife Christina McLarty with Coco in 2019 | Credit: Tasia Wells/Getty Images

"She's an incredible singer and she loves acting," he said while serving as a special co-host for Entertainment Tonight.