David Arquette: 'I'm Good at Diaper Duty'

The actor talks about fatherhood, his upcoming wedding and his ex, Courteney Cox

Sara De Boer/Startraks

David Arquette is relishing being a father for the second time.

The actor and club owner became a dad again when he and fiancée Christina McLarty welcomed son Charlie West three months ago, and he’s taken a hands-on approach to parenting — literally.

“I’m good at diaper duty. It’s my second time around, so I have some experience under my belt, but it’s 10 years later, so that changes things,” he told PEOPLE on Wednesday at the Imagine Ball Presented by John Terzian & Randall Kaplan Benefiting Imagine LA, hosted at the House of Blues in West Hollywood.

But his 10-year-old daughter, Coco, is giving him a run for his money. “She’s on diaper duty probably more than me!” he jokes.

Arquette, 42, said Coco has really embraced her role as a big sister. “She’s never jealous,” he explains. “She’s just the best big sister ever. She can’t stop kissing him enough!”

Though Arquette and McLarty don’t have any specific wedding plans at the moment, he said Coco can have “any role she wants” during the ceremony. But he joked that he already has one in mind for her: “She’ll be my maid of honor!”

One person who probably won’t be attending his wedding? Ex-wife Courteney Cox, who herself got engaged to Snow Patrol band member Johnny McDaid in June. When asked if they would attend each other’s nuptials, Arquette said, “I doubt that.”

But Arquette insists there’s no bad blood between these Hollywood exes. “We’re all very tight and very close and very supportive of everyone,” he said. “You’ve got to give it a little [space].”