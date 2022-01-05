David Arquette Couldn't See Daughter Coco on Christmas as She Was in Quarantine: 'It's Really Sad'

David Arquette wasn't able to spend the holidays with his daughter this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

During Wednesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the Scream star, 50, shared that he spent the holidays with his two sons, Charlie, 7, and Gus, 4, but was unable to see his 17-year-old daughter, whom he shares with ex Courteney Cox.

"Holidays are so fun. I have two kids, 4 and 7, and my daughter Coco she was unfortunately with her mom, but the 4 and 7-year-old — Charlie and Gus — Christmas with little kids like that, it's just hilarious," he says of his sons, who he shares with wife Christina McLarty.

"But it's really sad I wasn't able to see Coco but she was quarantined and didn't want to travel for the holidays," he continues. "But we're going to make it up, she's here now and I can't wait to see her."

Arquette also spoke about his daughter's upcoming plans, sharing that she's going to college and he is "so proud of her!"

"She's going to study singing and acting. It's just amazing how fast they grow up," he says.

Last month, the proud dad congratulated his daughter on her acceptance with a sweet Instagram post.

"Congratulations Coco!!! She got accepted to a wonderful college and I couldn't be more proud of her and the person she has become. I love you," he wrote alongside a throwback picture with his daughter.

Back in March, Arquette opened up about his daughter's future in the entertainment industry, sharing that Coco is becoming more serious about her work as a performer.

"She's an incredible singer and she loves acting," he said while serving as a special co-host for Entertainment Tonight.