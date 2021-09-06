David and Victoria Beckham's Son Romeo Joins Fort Lauderdale CF Soccer Team: 'Follow Your Dreams'

The couple's second-eldest son, 19, is officially listed on the roster for Fort Lauderdale CF, the sister club of Inter Miami CF, co-owned by David Beckham

Romeo Beckham is following in his dad's footsteps as a professional soccer player!

David Beckham's 19-year-old son is officially listed on the roster for Fort Lauderdale CF, the sister team of Inter Miami CF that competes in League One of the United Soccer League. His Instagram profile bio also now reads: "Footballer for @fortlauderdalecf."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

ESPN reports Romeo was seen on the bench over the weekend during the team's match against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC.

David, 46, is the current president and co-owner of Inter Miami. The global superstar retired from the sport in May 2013 after a 20-year career.

Many of the teen's recent posts on social media have shown him on the pitch training. He captioned one of his latest, "Follow your dreams 🤍." To which Victoria, 47, replied in the comments, "We are so proud of you Romeo x."

The fashion designer previously discussed Romeo's athletic ambitions during an interview with British Vogue in February, saying, "Romeo has been training with the team over here every day, because ultimately that's what he wants to do."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Earlier this month, Romeo celebrated his 19th birthday on Sept. 1 surrounded by family. A source told PEOPLE, David and Victoria celebrated Romeo's birthday at David Grutman's Sushi Fly Chicken in Miami Beach, Fla.

"Romeo was presented with a massive eight-tier birthday cake adorned with family photos, jerseys, soccer balls, and the Inter Miami CF logo representing his father's soccer team. He loved it," the source said.

The proud parents also shared loving tributes to their son. Victoria shared a recent snapshot of Romeo, writing, "Happy birthday @romeobeckham! Can't believe you are 19 today!! 🥳🎉🎈💕 We all love you so so much xxxxxx I love you @davidbeckham x."

David also shared a throwback photo of himself kissing Romeo as a child, writing in the caption, "Happy 19th birthday to my beautiful boy."

"Have the most amazing day we love you so much and are so proud of the man (almost) that you have become," the sports icon added. "Keep being you and never change (apart from the team you support) Love you Ro Ro Love always Dad."