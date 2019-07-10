David Beckham Celebrates Daughter Harper’s 8th Birthday: ‘Your Smile Melts All Our Hearts’

David Beckham is celebrating his only daughter.

On Wednesday, the proud father shared some sweet words in honor of his daughter’s birthday.

The 44-year-old retired soccer star and model posted a picture of himself on Instagram alongside Harper Seven, who he shares with former Spice Girls member and fashion designer-wife, Victoria Beckham, paying tribute his daughter on her special day.

“What more can daddy say other than I love you so much little girl and please stop growing up… Happy Birthday to my pretty lady … Your smile melts all our hearts ♥️ #HarperSeven ♥️ @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham,” he wrote.

Harper felt the birthday love from the rest of her family, too, as her older brothers, Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz, each wished their little sister a happy birthday in separate Instagram posts.

“Happy birthday to the best lil sister ever xx love you x have the best day ❤️❤️,” her oldest brother, model-photographer Brooklyn, 20, wrote on Wednesday.

“Happy birthday to the best sister in the world I can’t believe your 8!!!! Love you so much and hope you have the best day ever ♥️♥️♥️♥️,” Romeo,16, captioned his sweet post.

“HARPER happy birthday I love you so much you are such an amazing little girl have an amazing day Harper ❤️,” her other brother, 14-year-old Cruz, wrote to his younger sister.

The little girl’s famous mother also wished her Happy Birthday in her own Instagram post.

“Happy birthday baby girl x. We all love you so much!!!” Victoria captioned an image in her Instagram Story before sharing another post on her Instagram page featuring a photo of her and Harper shooting on the set of her new beauty line.

“Today I had a little guest on set! Shooting #VictoriaBeckhamBeauty with mummy 💕kisses Harper Seven x #VBbeauty #HarperSeven,” the star captioned her loving photo.

The Beckhams have had a busy star to their summer so far. In addition to their daughter’s birthday, on the Fourth of July, the couple celebrated their 20th anniversary with a private tour of the Palace of Versailles. And most recently, Victoria, who has been hard at work with her Victoria Beckham Beauty line, also teased new styles from the fall collection of her name-sake fashion line.

Last year, the Beckham’s spared no expense for Harper’s birthday, hosting a posh afternoon tea party with pony rides for the then-7-year-old.

The Beckham family, with all four kids in tow, recently returned from Miami, where the former soccer star serves as Director of Operations for the up-and-coming Inter Miami football club.