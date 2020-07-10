David & Victoria Beckham's Cutest Family Pics
The family of six are truly family goals
Smile! Weeks before Harper's 11th birthday she stopped for a selfie with Dad — though he was sure to shout out her big bros in the caption.
Are we seeing double? Romeo shared a selfie with his lookalike dad from a basketball game they caught together before the pandemic.
The couple's youngest child, Harper, climbed into bed with her parents for a cute family selfie in this September 2020 shot.
For mum Victoria's only daughter's 9th birthday, the fashion designer shared a sweet clip of Harper.
Dad David did the same on Harper's July 10 birthday, sharing an adorable montage of his little girl.
Needless to say, the Beckham boys — Cruz (left), Brooklyn and Romeo — are team DB all day, every day.
This power couple celebrated their oldest kid Brooklyn's 21st birthday in March 2020 with a big blowout bash.
It's big smiles all around when Harper Seven is surrounded by her big brothers Romeo, Brooklyn and Cruz.
Snow day! The Beckhams hit the slopes for a fun winter getaway.
Quiet on set! The Beckhams visited Dad on the set of Modern Family, when he shot a cameo for the sitcom. Spot Jesse Tyler Ferguson posing à la VB in the background.
David took a moment to share how "lucky and proud" he feels to be Brooklyn, Romeo, Harper and Cruz's daddy on Instagram.
Harper knows how much her dad loves Friends, so she surprised him with a little gift that made his morning.
The Beckhams rang in Christmas 2019 wearing matching white tees with their names on them.
The father-daughter pair (and their cute pups) looked like they were being photographed for Vogue in this gorgeous shot.
Family over everything! That's the Beckham way.
When your parents are David and Victoria Beckham, you were born with effortless style.
The famous family goes all out for Halloween.
The start of 2020 gave us this picture-perfect snap of the beautiful family.
Harper and big brother Cruz posed together on their baptism day!
Sundays are spent making a delicious roast with the family.
The family resemblance is strong with this fierce foursome.
Romeo's 17th birthday was spent with — what else? — family, plus some amazing views.
The youngest and oldest love their desserts!
On Brooklyn's 23rd birthday, Victoria posted an adorable throwback to his early days. "23 years ago today my life changed forever, I felt a love impossible to explain," she wrote. "Brooklyn, you have no idea how much we all love you. Happy Birthday to the sweetest, kindest soul."
The gang was all there on Mother's Day 2022 to celebrate Mum.