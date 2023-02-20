David and Victoria Beckham Enjoy Ski Getaway with Daughter Harper and Son Cruz: 'Fun Memories'

David and Victoria Beckham hit the slopes with Harper and Cruz for a fun family weekend

Published on February 20, 2023 02:41 PM
David and Victoria Beckham Enjoy Ski Getaway With Daughter Harper and Son Cruz: 'Fun Memories'
Photo: David Beckham/Instagram

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are enjoying quality time with their younger set of kids.

The couple enjoyed a weekend ski vacation with daughter Harper Seven, 11, and son Cruz, 18, sharing pictures and videos on Instagram Saturday.

The four are all smiles as they pose in their ski gear on the lift, with the former soccer pro, 47, sharing video of Harper masterfully navigating the slopes.

"Fun memories on the slopes 🏂," he captioned the post in part.

The couple is also parents to Romeo, 20, and Brooklyn, 23.

In October, the whole family got together to support the fashion designer during her first fashion show during Paris Fashion Week presenting her Spring/Summer 2023 line.

"I love you all so much x," she captioned a family photo shared to her Instagram feed, all four of her kids and Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz Beckham.

David Beckham
Darren Gerrish/WireImage

David regularly shares sweet father-daughter moments on social media, and even gave his youngest child a special shout-out ahead of the English women's national soccer team — the Lionesses' — UEFA Euro 2022 semifinal match against Sweden over the summer.

After discussing some of the team's highlights from the season and reflecting on what it means to represent the country, David revealed what they mean to his family, particularly Harper.

"We're all behind you. We're all excited to see it. And I know this one person that is really excited to see it, and that's my daughter, Harper," David shared with a big smile on his face.

"So thank you for inspiring her, and good luck girls!" he concluded.

