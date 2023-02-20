David and Victoria Beckham Celebrate Son Cruz on His 18th Birthday: 'You Are Our Everything'

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are seeing another one of their children into adulthood.

The couple celebrated son Cruz on his 18th birthday, both sharing a clip of a younger Cruz showing off his vocals before a slideshow of photos of him throughout the year, set to Beyoncé's "Love On Top."

"Happy 18th Birthday to our baby boy ❤️ to the most amazing boy with the most amazing energy and the biggest heart x we are so proud of you and we love you so much Cruzie ❤️," the proud father of four, 47, wrote.

The Spice Girls alum, 48, shared her birthday wishes for her son at the same time, with the same clip, writing, "Happy Birthday Cruzie!! We all love you so much and are so proud of the incredible young man you have become 🙏🏼 You are our everything. Happy 18th superstar ⭐️ 💫 🌟 ❤️."

The Beckhams share daughter Harper Seven, 11, and sons Cruz, Romeo, 20, and Brooklyn, 23.

In October, the whole family got together to support the fashion designer during her first fashion show during Paris Fashion Week presenting her Spring/Summer 2023 line.

"I love you all so much x," she captioned a family photo shared to her Instagram feed, all four of her kids and Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz Beckham.

Darren Gerrish/WireImage

In an interview with Vogue Australia last summer, Victoria talked about some of her fears as her kids — particularly daughter Harper — get older. She worried about how body shaming has erupted on social media and worries about how that might impact Harper.

"Harper isn't on social media, so we don't have to worry about that just yet. But seeing how cruel people can be, yes it really does [concern me]," she said at the time.

Victoria said that Harper is "at that age where her body is going to start changing, but it's about making sure that we communicate a lot as a family and she surrounds herself with nice friends. But it is quite terrifying, I can't lie."