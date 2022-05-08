On Mother's Day, the couple announced on Instagram that they are expecting their second child with a black-and-white video of their daughter Charlie Mae, 6, being surprised with the news

Odette and Dave Annable Reveal They Are Expecting Baby No. 2 in Adorable Mother's Day Video

Dave and Odette Annable celebrated Mother's Day 2022 in a very special way!

On Sunday, the couple announced on Instagram that they are expecting their second child with a black-and-white video of their daughter Charlie Mae, 6, being surprised with the news.

"I guess it's not traditional to give your kid a gift on Mother's Day. *Exceptions do apply," wrote Dave, 42, in the caption of his post. "What a beautiful way to celebrate @odetteannable, the soon to be mama of 2. We certainly know Charlie is excited."

Odette, 36, called it "a very special Mother's Day indeed" in the caption of her own post.

"It's been a very long journey to get here," the actress wrote, "but we are here and we are thrilled and couldn't be more grateful. A new chapter begins."

The announcement comes nearly one year after Odette, 36, revealed that she and her husband had suffered their third pregnancy loss in June 2021. Dave and Odette have been married since 2010.

In the clip shared on the actors' respective Instagram pages, Dave hands his daughter a box and says, "Okay, this one's for you!" before showing her how to open the box as mom assists.

"What is this?" Charlie asks as she pulls out a toy with an ultrasound image of her new sibling attached to the front.

Dave and Odette Annable Pregnancy . https://www.instagram.com/dave_annable/. Announcement. Credit: Dave Annable/Instagram

After realizing what she is holding, Charlie then asks, "Are we going to have a baby?" as her parents give her excited looks. Upon asking a second time, her parents confirm their daughter's suspicion.

Immediately, Charlie's jaw drops and her face lights up as she looks back at the ultrasound. She then places her hand on her mommy's belly with her jaw still on the floor.

"It's a real baby!" Dave whispers as the family giggles with excitement. As Charlie unwraps the toy, her father takes the ultrasound image off and says, "We took this today! That's inside mommy's belly!"

Charlie gasps and covers her mouth with both hands as she turns to a smiling Odette. Still speechless, she then turns to her dad as she wails with excitement.

Dave pulls his daughter in for a hug as she tries to contain her emotions. After they embrace, Charlie cheers, "Now I can have my own baby!"

Dave and Odette Annable Pregnancy . https://www.instagram.com/dave_annable/. Announcement. Credit: Dave Annable/Instagram

"Or we can have a baby!" Dave quips before he and Odette say, "You're going to be a big sister!"

Finally, Charlie can no longer contain her excitement. She begins hopping around with her hands in the air and screaming at the top of her lungs while showing off the biggest grin.