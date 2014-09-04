"I had never changed a diaper in my life!" Haywood jokes to PEOPLE

How Dave Haywood Is Using Hillary Scott's Daughter to Prep for Parenthood

Rick Diamond/Getty

Lady Antebellum‘s Dave Haywood knows he could be a dad any day now, so he’s made sure to get a little hands-on practice in parenting — with the help of bandmate Hillary Scott‘s baby.

About two months ago, Haywood tested out his diaper changing skills on Scott’s 13-month-old daughter, Eisele Kaye. Up to that point, he admits, he was a novice.

“I had never changed a diaper in my life!” Haywood, 32, tells PEOPLE. “I didn’t even know where they clipped! I didn’t know where the Velcro goes.”

Jokes bandmate Charles Kelley, “He was like, ‘Where’s the zipper?'”

Scott says she went easy on her bandmate since it was his first time. “It wasn’t an ugly diaper,” she says. “But we all just kind of sat back and watched.”

Haywood — who announced last spring that he and his wife, record executive Kelli Cashiola Haywood, were expecting a son in September — says they’ve been doing all they can to get ready for the big arrival.

“My wife and I know when the moment happens, all hell is going to break loose,” he says. “But we’ve been trying to read and prepare and talk and think through every scenario for the labor and delivery and how we want to try to be as parents.”

He adds, “I’m just excited for him to be here. We’ve been talking and trying to prepare and get the nursery ready for the past nine months. It can happen any moment, so I’m fired up.”

— Eileen Finan