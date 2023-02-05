Dave Grohl Brings His Wife and Three Daughters to the Grammys 2023

The Foo Fighters frontman attended the 65th annual awards show with his wife, Jordyn Blum, and daughters Violet, Harper and Ophelia

By
Published on February 5, 2023 11:18 PM
Dave Grohl family arrivals
The Grohl family. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Dave Grohl made the Grammys a family night out.

The Foo Fighters frontman attended the 65th Annual Grammy Awards with his wife, Jordyn Blum, and their daughters, Violet, 16, Harper Willow, 13, and Ophelia Saint, 8.

The 54-year-old musician sported his signature rock style with black-rimmed glasses — along with a big smile — as he posed with his family on the red carpet.

Wife Jordyn, 46, wore a short, black sequined dress topped with off-shoulder-white lace. Eldest daughter Violet teamed a blazer dress and knee-high boots with red lipstick; Harper paired a vintage-feeling floral dress with lug sole boots; and Ophelia teamed her floaty ombré dress with a gold purse.

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Getty

Sunday's award show marked the first Grammys since Grohl's best friend and bandmate Taylor Hawkins, the Foo Fighters drummer, died in March 2022. Hawkins had been the band's drummer since 1997.

Grohl, the former drummer for Nirvana, who won a lifetime achievement award from The Recording Academy at The Special Merit Awards on Saturday, started the Foo Fighters in 1994. The group is comprised of Grohl as lead vocalist and guitarist, Chris Shiftlett on guitar, bassist Nate Mendel, Rami Jaffee on keys and guitarist Pat Smear.

The legendary rock band has gone on to become one of the most successful rock bands of all time, with career highlights including winning 15 Grammy Awards and their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.

After an emotionally tragic year, the band released a statement on New Year's Eve to share their vision for their future, saying that they would be "a different band" now without Taylor.

"As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us," the message began.

It continued, "Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life. And for the past 27 years our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together. A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join in a chorus of life together through music."

"Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were–and without Taylor, we know that we're going to be a different band going forward," the message continued.

"We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again–and we will soon–he'll be there in spirit with all of us every night," the message ended with a sign-off from the band.

The 2023 Grammy Awards are airing live on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday night from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

