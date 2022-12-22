Dave Grohl's Daughter Violet, 16, Joins Dad on Stage to Sing for 'Hanukkah Sessions': Watch

It runs in the family!

For the fourth night of Hanukkah, Dave Grohl's 16-year-old daughter Violet joined him and bandmate producer Greg Kurstin on stage at this year's "The Hanukkah Sessions," as they shared a touching performance of Janis Ian's 1975 track "At Seventeen."

Violet took on guitar and vocal duties as she sat center stage, with her dad sitting behind the kit the whole way through.

The teen is no stranger to performing alongside her music icon of a father, as the two previously covered X's 1980 anthem "Nausea" in his 2021 documentary What Drives Us. They also performed Amy Winehouse's "Take the Box" for last year's "Hanukkah Sessions."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The "At Seventeen" cover impressed several fans this week, though, including Ian herself, who commented on the performance's YouTube clip in support of their cover. She also shared some words on her Facebook page Wednesday.

"This morning I woke up and thought 'How strange. I'll never be able to sing 'At Seventeen' again.' And I don't mind admitting that it was really depressing," Ian wrote. "But what better antidote could there be than to hear my work, 47 years after I wrote it, beautifully and sincerely sung by Violet Grohl? What a perfectly happy day this turned out to be. Thank you, Violet. Thank you, Dave. Thank you."

At the end of the performance, Grohl gave his daughter a big hug, put down his drumsticks and waved his fists in the air in support of the teen.

Theo Wargo/Getty

This year's event, which benefits the Anti-Defamation League, features Judd Apatow taking on hosting duties as Grohl and Kurstin invited a variety of guests out at the Largo at Coronet in Los Angeles for the show, which was recorded on Dec. 5. One of this year's guests was P!nk, who shared a rendition of her 2001 smash "Get the Party Started."

In the past three years, the pair have covered songs by everyone from Drake to Bob Dylan, but 2022 marks the first year the event was held in person.

Grohl and Kurstin started the "Hanukkah Sessions" in 2020, announcing on Foo Fighters' YouTube channel that instead of singing a Christmas song, they were going to perform for the days-long Jewish holiday.

"Hi, I'm Greg Kurstin, and I'm Jewish. And I'm Dave Grohl. I'm not Jewish," the two began, before Grohl explained, "Greg and I decided to celebrate Hanukkah by recording eight songs by eight famous Jewish artists and releasing one song each night of Hanukkah, for you, so we hope you enjoy."

This year's sessions also saw Beck singing one of his own songs, "E-Pro," per Variety, and Apatow take on "Spinning Wheel" by Blood, Sweat & Tears.