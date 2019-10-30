The Pretender! See Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Guest Star on Ryan's Mystery Playdate with Daughter

Dave Grohl is rocking out in a much different (and more adorable) way than his fans usually see him.

The Foo Fighters frontman and father of three, 50, makes a very special cameo on the Nick Jr. preschool series Ryan’s Mystery Playdate, in an upcoming episode titled “Ryan’s Legendary Playdate.”

No doubt one of his big motivators to appear on the show? Grohl’s youngest child, 5-year-old daughter Ophelia Saint, a.k.a. Fifi, “a Ryan superfan” who joins her dad and the rest of the gang for a jam session.

“Are you ready to rock?” Ryan asks her in a PEOPLE-exclusive preview clip from the episode.

“I’m always ready to rock!” Fifi answers — a perfect response from the daughter of a famous rock star.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Dave Grohl and daughter Fifi (R) on Ryan's Mystery Playdate Nickelodeon

Image zoom Dave Grohl and daughter Fifi on Ryan's Mystery Playdate Nickelodeon

RELATED: Kate Middleton Makes an Unexpected Cameo on Kids’ Show to Launch Contest for Her Garden

Grohl lets the kids take the mic and play around onstage as he jams out on the drums — his instrument of choice oftentimes, and his main one during his days performing with Nirvana.

The multifaceted musician then leads Fifi, Ryan and his friends in a rendition of “If You’re Happy and You Know It,” with a few slight changes to the lyrics.

“If you’re happy and you know it, hug a bear,” he sings at one point — and a costumed bear appears, giving Fifi and Ryan a big squeeze to the delight of her dad.

Image zoom Dave Grohl on Ryan's Mystery Playdate Nickelodeon

RELATED: Dave Grohl’s Daughter Joins Him Onstage to Sing Adele’s “When We Were Young”

“If you’re happy and you know it, pie your dad,” Grohl sings later, then realizes what just came out of his mouth and repeats, “Pie your dad?”

Without hesitation, Fifi appears from behind the drum set and gently smashes a whipped-cream confection into the face of Grohl, who groans as his daughter laughs.

With a face full of whipped cream, he continues, “If you’re happy and you know it, pie yourself” — and then it’s Fifi’s turn to turn her face into a dessert!

Ryan’s Mystery Playdate‘s episode “Ryan’s Legendary Playdate” airs Thursday at 11:30 a.m. ET on Nickelodeon.