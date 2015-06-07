"There's got to be some sort of word for beyond excited," the Heartbreaker star tells PEOPLE

Dave and Odette Annable 'Couldn't Be More Excited' to Be First-Time Parents

Dave Annable and wife Odette are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first child.

“There’s got to be some sort of word for beyond excited,” Dave, 35, added. “That’s where we are. It just feels right. It’s what life’s about. Right now these are the events we’re coming to — no more video game launches — these are the best.”

And the couple — who shared the happy news on social media on Mother’s Day — admit they already know the sex of the baby.

Michael Simon/StarTraks

“We’re going to share the news, but not quite yet,” Odette, 30, says. “The thing is that it’s hard to keep it a secret. It would just make our lives much easier to just share it with the world, but I think we might share it on Father’s Day.”

As far as how the mommy-to-be — who says she doesn’t “love to workout” — is staying so fit?

“It’s not my favorite thing in the world,” she admits. “Pregnant or not pregnant!” Dave teased.

“But I have been going to prenatal yoga, which has been a life changer and saver,” she says. “I’m really, really enjoying it. It just helps me move a little bit and I just feel better physically, not that I’m trying to lose weight or anything — I’m indulging in everything that I can — but mentally it’s good for me.”

The expectant mama admits that she hasn’t “been holding back at all” in regards to cravings especially, one sweet in particular: Krispy Kreme donuts.

“We don’t have [a Krispy Kreme] near our house so our girlfriend told us about this thing called Postmates and it’s a ridiculous amount of money to order a box of Krispy Kremes, but when you’re pregnant and that’s what you want it, that’s what you’re going to do,” she explains.

But the actress isn’t only indulging in sweets during her pregnancy.

“Always In-N-Out. Olive Garden — I’ll take whenever, anytime — breadsticks [and] salad,” she says. “We have the salad dressing stocked in our fridge at all times.”

And the former Brothers & Sisters star, who will star on NBC’s Heartbreaker this fall, admits he’s “indulging as well” along with his wife.

“We’ve put down a few boxes of Krispy Kreme donuts,” he jokes. “I don’t know if it’s necessarily a choice I made, but my instinct is telling me to go for it.”