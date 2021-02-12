Dave Annable Shares His Emotional Reaction to Daughter Charlie Mae, 5, Being Injured

"Patient and mommy are doing great. Daddy on the other hand could use a scotch," he says

Dave and Odette Annable's daughter is on the mend.

The Brothers & Sisters actor revealed on Friday that his 5-year-old Charlie Mae suffered an injury, sharing a photo of himself in the hospital with his wife, who gave a thumbs up, and their girl, who smiled in her hospital bed. Dave recapped his emotional reaction to seeing his child hurt.

"I remember someone once saying to Odie and I right before we were about to have Charlie that we are about to experience at least 30% more on either side of the emotions scale when you have a child. Turns out 30% is closer to 80%," he writes in the caption.

"Experienced quite a bit of both yesterday," continues Dave, also sharing X-ray scans. "I know this thing can function as a 'journal' as well. In that case, Charlie Mae and Mommy, the strength both of you showed yesterday is unmatched. Patient and mommy are doing great. Daddy on the other hand could use a scotch, some hair dye and another adult diaper."

"Remember that scene in Indiana Jones when he 'drank from the wrong cup' and aged in seconds? Hold my beer...," the dad jokes.

Celebrating Charlie's 5th birthday in September, Dave shared a photo of his child on Instagram, writing, "Looked up the definition of grateful and it's not even close... #gratefultimesinfinity."

At the same time, Odette recalled Charlie's birth story. "5 years ago yesterday, on LABOR DAY, I thought I ate bad cheese. I refused to believe I was in Labor because Charlie still had two weeks to cook in my belly," she recalled. "Labored on my own for 24 hours thinking I ate bad cheese 😂 5 am my water broke and if it were a normal day of traffic in LA, I would have given birth in the car. Whoops."