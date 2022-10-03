Davante Adams' Wife Devanne Shares Sweet Sideline Photos with Daughters Daija and Dezi

Dad's biggest (little) fans!

Davante Adams' family was there to support the Las Vegas Raiders star as they beat the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, on Sunday.

The wide receiver, 29, had some special cheerleaders on the sidelines — wife Devanne and their two daughters, Dezi Lynn, 5 months and Daija Leigh, 3.

"Giddy up🏇," she captioned the series of photos shared on Instagram.

Devanne held the two girls, who wore sparkly Raiders' jerseys that said "Daddy" on them and had Davante's jersey number, 17.

The mom of two, 26, also shared some more fun photos from the day with her girls on her Instagram Story, including a sweet shot where the two girls stand with the two youngest children of Davante's teammate, Derek Carr — who was also his college teammate at Fresno State.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Devanne Adams/Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Devanne Adams/Instagram

The happy couple, who first met as students at Fresno State in 2012, welcomed their second baby girl in April after announcing they were expecting in December.

"The best gifts don't come from a store, Merry Christmas from our soon to be family of four🎄 New addition joining us April 2022🤍," they shared on Instagram, alongside a photo of Devanne, Davante and Daija posing in front of the Christmas tree in green outfits.

Davante and Devanne got engaged in 2017 after the NFL pro took her to the Caribbean under the guise of a photoshoot and later popped the question. The two were married at Pebble Beach in Monterrey County, California, in 2018.

Playing for the Raiders after eight years as a Green Bay Packer gave Davante the chance to raise his family near his own relatives and play for the team that he rooted for growing up.

Expressing his gratitude for the full-circle moment, he told ESPN, "I came from the complete opposite of this. I'd never even seen anything like this until it was time to make it a reality for me and my family."