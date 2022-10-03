Davante Adams' Wife Devanne Shares Sweet Sideline Photos with Daughters Daija and Dezi

Devanne Adams brought daughters Dezi, 5 months, and Daija, 3, to cheer on dad Davante Adams in sparkly jerseys at the Las Vegas Raiders game

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 3, 2022 01:55 PM
Davante Adams, Devanne Adams

Dad's biggest (little) fans!

Davante Adams' family was there to support the Las Vegas Raiders star as they beat the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, on Sunday.

The wide receiver, 29, had some special cheerleaders on the sidelines — wife Devanne and their two daughters, Dezi Lynn, 5 months and Daija Leigh, 3.

"Giddy up🏇," she captioned the series of photos shared on Instagram.

Devanne held the two girls, who wore sparkly Raiders' jerseys that said "Daddy" on them and had Davante's jersey number, 17.

The mom of two, 26, also shared some more fun photos from the day with her girls on her Instagram Story, including a sweet shot where the two girls stand with the two youngest children of Davante's teammate, Derek Carr — who was also his college teammate at Fresno State.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Devanne Adams/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Devanne Adams/Instagram

The happy couple, who first met as students at Fresno State in 2012, welcomed their second baby girl in April after announcing they were expecting in December.

"The best gifts don't come from a store, Merry Christmas from our soon to be family of four🎄 New addition joining us April 2022🤍," they shared on Instagram, alongside a photo of Devanne, Davante and Daija posing in front of the Christmas tree in green outfits.

Davante and Devanne got engaged in 2017 after the NFL pro took her to the Caribbean under the guise of a photoshoot and later popped the question. The two were married at Pebble Beach in Monterrey County, California, in 2018.

Playing for the Raiders after eight years as a Green Bay Packer gave Davante the chance to raise his family near his own relatives and play for the team that he rooted for growing up.

Expressing his gratitude for the full-circle moment, he told ESPN, "I came from the complete opposite of this. I'd never even seen anything like this until it was time to make it a reality for me and my family."

Related Articles
Derek Carr and Heather Neel children
Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr's Four Kids Cheer on Dad at NFL Game — See the Sweet Photo!
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talks with his daughter Vivian on the sidelines prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers
Tom Brady Shares Cute Moments with His Kids During Buccaneers' Home Opener
Brittany Williams and Josh Allen attends the 9th Annual NFL Honors at Adrienne Arsht Center on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida
Who Is Josh Allen's Girlfriend? All About Brittany Williams
David Moore #83 of the Seattle Seahawks
Chicago Bears Wide Receiver David Moore Arrested on Weapons and Marijuana Charges in Texas
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 02: Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos and wife Ciara look on prior to the Women's Singles Third Round match between Serena Williams of the United States and Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia on Day Five of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 02, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Russell Wilson and Ciara Enjoy Date Night at Serena Williams' Box in the US Open
Adam Levine (R) and Behati Prinsloo attend the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Relationship Timeline
Andy Cohen Shares Adorable Photo of Lucy as She Turns 3 Months Old
Andy Cohen Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter Lucy in Pajamas as She Turns 3 Months Old
Moroccan Scott Cannon And Monroe Cannon Party Hosted By Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon
The Sweetest Family Photos of Nick Cannon with His Kids
Tom Brady and family
Tom Brady's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Derek Jeter family
Derek Jeter Jokes He Has 'New Appreciation for Nail Polish Remover' as Daughters Give Him Manicure
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, and family
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Most Adorable Family Photos
Curry Family
Stephen and Ayesha Curry's Cutest Family Photos Through the Years
Santa Barbara, CA - Los Angeles, CA - Meghan Markle hangs out with the Polo WAGS as she enjoys a cold drink and watches Prince Harry play Polo. Pictured: Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Meghan Markle Supports Prince Harry From the Sidelines at a Polo Game in Santa Barbara
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas Shares a Sweet Video Montage of Life with Wife Sophie Turner After Welcoming Baby No. 2
ciara, russell wilson
Ciara and Russell Wilson's Relationship Timeline
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek attend the 11th Annual NFL Honors at YouTube Theater on February 10, 2022 in Inglewood, California
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek's Relationship Timeline