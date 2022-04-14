"Out now," Darren Criss captioned their first family photo after he and wife Mia Criss welcomed daughter Bluesy Belle

Darren Criss and Wife Mia Welcome First Baby, Daughter Bluesy Belle: 'Made Some Sweet Music'

The Glee family has a new addition!

Darren Criss and wife Mia Criss announced the arrival of their first baby, daughter Bluesy Belle, Thursday on Instagram, after welcoming the newborn on Monday.

"M & D made some sweet music. ⁣Bluesy Belle Criss⁣ 4/11/22⁣ Out now," Darren, 35, wrote in the caption.

The actor also shared a picture of their little one who was wrapped up in a blanket and enjoying an embrace from her elated parents.

The Hollywood actor first announced the couple's pregnancy news on Instagram back in October with a series of images and videos alongside Mia.

The post saw the pair in a recording studio, holding acoustic guitars and smiling. Next was a brief clip showing a screen with a sound spectrum display, and a fetal heartbeat was heard.

The second image was of their baby's sonogram with a title over it that read, "Baby Von Criss Dropping Spring 2022." The final slide featured the Crisses in front of the audio equipment, before turning to the camera. Mia then moved her overshirt slightly to reveal a growing baby bump.

"We've been making music for years.⁣⁣…" Darren wrote in the caption. "But this time we made a BEAT.⁣⁣ The ultimate collab droppin Spring 2022."

Criss met Mia through mutual friends in 2006. They began dating four years later and got married in February of 2019, in a lavish ceremony held in New Orleans.

Darren spoke to PEOPLE about married life in 2020 after they celebrated their first anniversary. "This feels right. Married," he said.

"The idea of marriage was not something I gravitated to earlier in life. It's almost painfully cliché but boys grow up slower. Girls just mature faster. This is science. I am definitely no exception. I will say this: I dragged my feet." Darren added with a laugh.