Darren Criss and Wife Mia Are Expecting a Baby: 'The Ultimate Collab'

Darren Criss shared a recording of a fetal heartbeat to reveal that he and his wife Mia Criss are expecting their first child together

Darren Criss is becoming a father!

The Glee star, 34, announced he and wife Mia Criss are expecting their first child together.

Criss revealed the happy news on Instagram on Friday, in a series of images and video alongside Mia.

The post saw the pair in a recording studio, holding acoustic guitars and smiling.

Next was a brief clip showing a screen with a sound spectrum display, and a fetal heartbeat was heard.

The second image was of their baby sonogram with a title over it which read, "Baby Von Criss Dropping Spring 2022".

Finally, the Crisses were seen in front of the audio equipment, before turning to the camera. Mia then moved her overshirt slightly to reveal a growing baby bump.

Then, the pair collapsed into laughter.

"We've been making music for years.⁣⁣…" Criss wrote in the caption. "But this time we made a BEAT.⁣⁣ The ultimate collab droppin Spring 2022."

The expectant couple got married in February of 2019, in a lavish ceremony held in New Orleans, after Criss met Mia through mutual friends in 2006. They began to date four years later.

At the wedding, Darren surprised her with a concert. And Mia, also a musician, joined the stage. Last year, Criss spoke to PEOPLE after celebrating his one-year anniversary.

"It's been a year since the wedding," Darren said. "That was one of the most incredible events of my entire life. The most magical experience. Say what you will about the construct of marriage and tradition: weddings are amazing."

"It was a magical and crazy thing. If I could, I'd get married every year for the rest of my life," he added.

"This feels right. Married. The idea of marriage was not something I gravitated to earlier in life. It's almost painfully cliché but boys grow up slower. Girl just mature faster. This is science. I am definitely no exception. I will say this: I dragged my feet."