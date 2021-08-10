Darin Brooks and Kelly Kruger Brooks are also parents to daughter Everleigh Jolie, who turns 2 next month

Kelly Kruger and Darin Brooks Expecting Baby No. 2: 'We Are So Excited About This New Addition'

Darin Brooks and Kelly Kruger Brooks are expanding their family!

The couple is currently expecting their second baby together, they reveal exclusively with PEOPLE, sharing a sweet family photo to announce the news. Darin and Kelly are already parents to 22-month-old daughter Everleigh Jolie.

"We are so excited about baby No. 2! We told our daughter Everleigh as soon as we found out, and since then she asks to kiss my tummy every day. It's the sweetest thing," says Kelly, an actress and founder of Madison Charles oils.

"My first trimester was definitely not the same this time around. Laying down and binge-watching TV doesn't work when you have a 1-year-old running around," she adds. "It was definitely much more challenging. Plus we just moved! It has been a lot, to say the least, but we are so grateful."

Darin, 37, says his wife has been a "real champion" throughout this pregnancy so far.

"There was a lot more morning sickness with this pregnancy and a lot less sleep," says the Daytime Emmy winner. "The first time around she was away shooting a movie so I didn't get to see the first trimester struggle, but watching her go through it this time she's been so strong handling it all and it's been amazing to see. We are so excited about this new addition."

The couple, who have costarred together in The Bold and the Beautiful and Blue Mountain State, tied the knot on March 21, 2016, in Hawaii.

Marking National Parents Day last month, Kelly shared a selfie with Everleigh on Instagram and celebrated all parents.

"I love being a mom even tho I still can't believe I am one sometimes," she wrote. "What's your fav thing about being a parent? I love watching her own personality come through. Watching her learn and experience things for the first time. There is nothing better."