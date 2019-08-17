Daphne Oz Shares Sweet Moment Her Eldest Child Met Baby Gigi for First Time: 'Family of 6'

Daphne Oz is loving being a new mom!

The Dish on Oz co-host, 33, shared the sweet moment her oldest daughter, Philomena Bijou, 5, met the newest addition to their family. Oz shared an adorable photo on Instagram which showed Philomena with her newborn sister Giovanna “Gigi” Ines Jovanovic, who was born on Wednesday.

“Thank you so much for celebrating with us!! we’re home now and settling in to life as a family of 6,” the proud parent wrote.

“This was when my biggest and my littlest met for the first time,” she added.

Oz and husband John Jovanovic are also parents to daughter Domenica Celine, 20 months, and son Jovan Jr., 3½

In early August, the MasterChef Junior judge told PEOPLE that her pregnancy with Gigi was her “hardest physically,” but that “trying to feel good in my skin, whether it’s finding little ways to take care of myself or finding clothes that fit in a way that makes me feel good, has made a big difference.”

“It’s physically daunting,” Oz added. “I’ve been pregnant four times in five years now. On the one hand, your body is so resilient, it’s truly incredible what the human body is capable of. But on the other, it’s like, ‘Whoa, can you give me a break for a second?’ “

Oz’s rep confirmed her baby news exclusively to PEOPLE on March 19, revealing that she and husband Jovanovic were expecting their fourth child.

In an exclusive sneak peek of The Dish on Oz’s March 20 episode, Oz — alongside her father — announced her baby on the way to the audience and show’s co-hosts.

Daphne also revealed the exciting news in an Instagram post, where she sweetly displayed the side profile of her baby bump in a patterned green dress.

“I do love to cook! bun in the oven #4 coming your way later this year and we couldn’t be more excited!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️” she captioned the shot.

Oz previously told PEOPLE she was living in the moment and wasn’t necessarily in a hurry to expand her family

“The best parts and the worst parts, the highs and the lows, they both go so fast,” she said. “You just have to relish every part of it.”