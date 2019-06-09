Pregnant Daphne Oz Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump in a Bikini During Ojai Vacation

Daphne Oz and her baby bump are soaking up some sunshine!

The Chew alum, who is expecting her fourth child with husband John Jovanovic, shared a mirror selfie on Instagram Sunday during her vacation.

“Took the belly out for a spin,” the 33-year-old author captioned the post. She also shared a video to her Instagram Story, revealing that it was her first time in Ojai, California.

In March, Daphne exclusively told PEOPLE that she is expecting a baby girl, and shared photos of the sex-reveal lasagna she cut into alongside her dad, Dr. Mehmet Oz, which contained pink-dyed cheese.

“I’m super pumped about this because I have done gender reveals a number of ways,” she said in a teaser clip from The Dish on Oz, where the big news went down courtesy of the dish by Villa Italian Kitchen.

“I have never yet seen a gender reveal done this way, for myself,” she added. “But this is kind of a big deal — they put this ridiculous cheesy twist on lasagna. So inside this lasagna … is either blue or pink cheesy layers. That’s how you figure out what you’re having.”

Her rep confirmed her baby news exclusively to PEOPLE on March 19, revealing that she and husband John Jovanovic are expecting their fourth child later this year.

They are already parents to daughters Domenica Celine, 15 months, and Philomena Bijou, 5, as well as son Jovan Jr., 3.