Pregnant Daphne Oz Says She Launched Parenting Podcast Because 'Motherhood Can Be Really Lonely'

As a fourth-time mom-to-be, Daphne Oz has seen her fair share of the parenting ropes — and she wants other moms to know they are part of a supportive community.

The 33-year-old author and former co-host of The Chew spoke with Beach magazine in a cover interview for their June issue, revealing she was inspired to start her new podcast Mom Brain with fellow mother of four Hilaria Baldwin to give moms a place they can feel safe and heard.

“We would go out to dinner and share our best mothering advice, tips on everything, so we had this idea to start a podcast where we would create a village, create a group of mothers that we really loved and respected, and talk about deeper issues,” Oz explains of the podcast’s inception.

“Parenting is a common experience, and the way we handle it, the way we respond to it, is independent and unique,” she continues. “It’s conversations like these we hope to share on the podcasts. Plus, motherhood can be really lonely, so we want to provide a place where moms can commune together.”

Daphne Oz for Beach magazine Nick Mele

Oz and husband John Jovanovic — whom she calls her “greatest strength” — had their children “young,” she tells Beach of daughters Domenica Celine, 17 months, and Philomena Bijou, 5, as well as son Jovan Jr., 3½.

“I don’t ever want to feel like that has stopped me from having the life I dreamed of for myself. So our kids are a part of everything we do,” she says. “We want to show them our passion, our joy. I am a big believer in ‘Happy kids have happy parents to show them how it’s done.’ “

Some of that mentality seems to have been passed from her own parents: Dr. Mehmet Oz and his wife of almost 34 years, Lisa, who also have four children of their own.

“My parents raised us to have a healthy sense of FOMO before there was such a thing,” Oz says. “When we traveled together, we would get to the hotel, drop off our suitcases and immediately were off exploring.”

“I think that sense that life is very short and you need to cram in as much as possible has always been chief for me,” adds the expectant star.

Her mom Lisa — a writer, actress, producer and author — has served as “the creative kernel for all of us” in Oz’s family, she tells Beach, which has proven to be a huge asset to their success and happiness.

“My dad would not be where he is today without her,” she says. “She is the most in-tune person I know and she has been, and still is, with us all every step of the way.”