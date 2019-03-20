Daphne Oz and Husband Expecting Fourth Child: 'By This Time Next Year, a New Baby Will Be Here'

Daphne Oz is going to be a mom — again!

The Chew alum and her husband John Jovanovic are expecting their fourth child, due later this year, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

In a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday’s The Dish on Oz, Daphne — alongside her father, Dr. Mehmet Oz — announces the exciting news to the audience and show’s co-hosts. (The Dish on Oz is a brand new series filled with everyday delicious recipes — which are Dr. Oz-approved!)

During the episode, Daphne, 33, and two fellow co-hosts together crack three eggs that contain messages, which read: “Springtime is near. By this time next year, a brand new baby will be here.”

Smiling ear-to-ear, Dr. Oz, 58, excitedly shares with viewers, “Daphne is having my fourth grandchild!” before the group shares a warm congratulatory embrace.

Daphne and Jovanovic, who wed in 2010, are already parents to daughters Philomena Bijou, 5, and Domenica Celine, 15 months, and son Jovan Jr., 3.

Last summer, Daphne opened up about her desire for more children in the future.

For MINI magazine‘s summer 2018 cover story, the cookbook author posed with her kids and revealed that she was “for sure” open to having more kids.

Still, she was living in the moment and wasn’t in a rush.

“I love it,” Daphne said of motherhood. “I think that there’s a part of me that worries that I will just miss any version [of my children]. These kids are all so different. They come out with these little personalities totally intact, and there are all these iterations of what you can create, so I want to see some more versions.”

“But I’m also not in a rush,” she insisted. “I want to enjoy it. I want my kids to enjoy their little moment in the sun too.”