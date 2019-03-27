Say Cheese! Pregnant Daphne Oz Reveals She's Expecting a Girl — with Pink Lasagna

Daphne Oz is thinking pink!

The fourth-time mom-to-be is expecting a daughter, she announces exclusively with PEOPLE, sharing photos of the inside of a sex-reveal lasagna she cut into alongside her dad, Dr. Mehmet Oz, which contained pink-dyed cheese.

“I’m super pumped about this because I have done gender reveals a number of ways,” Daphne, 33, said in a teaser clip from The Dish on Oz, where the big news went down courtesy of the dish by Villa Italian Kitchen.

“I have never yet seen a gender reveal done this way, for myself,” she added. “But this is kind of a big deal — they put this ridiculous cheesy twist on lasagna. So inside this lasagna … is either blue or pink cheesy layers. That’s how you figure out what you’re having.”

“It’s kind of breaking the internet right now, so I’m very excited to do that,” said Daphne, who was also joined by Alex Guarnaschelli and Jamika Pessoa for the reveal.

The Chew alum‘s rep confirmed her baby news exclusively to PEOPLE on March 19, revealing that she and husband John Jovanovic are expecting their fourth child later this year. They are already parents to daughters Domenica Celine, 15 months, and Philomena Bijou, 5, as well as son Jovan Jr., 3.

In a PEOPLE-exclusive sneak peek of The Dish on Oz‘s March 20 episode, Daphne — alongside her father — announced her baby on the way to the audience and show’s co-hosts.

The mom-to-be also revealed the exciting news in an Instagram post, where she sweetly displayed the side profile of her baby bump in a patterned green dress.

“I do love to cook! bun in the oven #4 coming your way later this year and we couldn’t be more excited!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️” she captioned the shot.

Last summer, Daphne opened up about her desire for more children in the future. For MINI magazine’s summer 2018 cover story, the cookbook author posed with her kids and revealed that she was “for sure” open to having more.

Still, she was living in the moment and wasn’t necessarily in a hurry to expand her family.

“I love it,” she said of motherhood. “I think that there’s a part of me that worries that I will just miss any version [of my children]. These kids are all so different. They come out with these little personalities totally intact, and there are all these iterations of what you can create, so I want to see some more versions.”

“But I’m also not in a rush,” Daphne insisted to the magazine. “I want to enjoy it. I want my kids to enjoy their little moment in the sun too.”