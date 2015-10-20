The star is expecting her second child with husband John Jovanovic this month

Daphne Oz Shares Her 40-Week Bump: 'No Center of Gravity, No Problem'

Any day now, baby!

Daphne Oz, who is expecting her second child with husband John Jovanovic this month, has officially reached the 40-week mark of her pregnancy, and she’s documenting the momentous occasion with a peek at her baby bump.

In the the photo, which Oz shared to Instagram, the 29-year-old’s bare belly protrudes over her black leggings. The Chew co-host held her top up as she snapped the mirror selfie.

“We’ll get to meet our little boy so soon, cannot wait!!” she wrote, and adding, “No center of gravity, no problem. #40weeks.”

Courtesy Daphne Oz

The couple are already parents to a little girl — 19-month-old daughter Philomena Bijou.

“John and I are thrilled for our family of three to become four this fall,” she told PEOPLE exclusively after breaking the big news during a special segment on The Chew this past spring.

“Being Philomena’s parents has been the most fun, and we are so grateful and happy to get to have a whole new adventure bringing this little one into the mix!”

Oz has been documenting her pregnancy on social media, often giving fans a glimpse at her growing bump.

“Belly button seems to have gotten lost,” she joked in August, sharing a photo wearing only a bikini.

The star previously admitted to The Bump that motherhood is “so much harder” than she anticipated.

“I think the biggest change and challenge for me was coming to terms with the fact that being a good mom is not something you can read up on or learn from a distance,” she said last year. “You have to jump in headfirst and get your hands dirty.”