Daphne Oz is hitting the gym!

The mom of four, 33, shared a mirror selfie of her post-baby body on Instagram Monday, along with an encouraging message to fellow new moms. “Everyone starts somewhere #10weekspostpartum just got sweaty and it felt so GOOD!” Oz said.

“Only my second real workout since having Gigi. I’m not in a rush, I just want to start to feel my core again and strength in my skin, consistency and baby steps get it done,” she shared, adding the hashtags #onmyway and #herewego.

The Dish on Oz co-host and her husband John Jovanovic welcomed their fourth child, daughter Giovanna “Gigi” Ines, in August, her rep previously confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively.

The couple is also parents to daughters Domenica Celine, 23 months, and Philomena Bijou, 5½, as well as son Jovan Jr., 4.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

RELATED: Lip Service: Celebrities Who Have Clapped Back About Kissing Their Children on the Mouth

Before giving birth, the MasterChef Junior judge told PEOPLE that her pregnancy with Gigi was the “hardest pregnancy physically.” However, she said she was “trying to feel good in my skin, whether it’s finding little ways to take care of myself or finding clothes that fit in a way that makes me feel good, has made a big difference.”

“It’s physically daunting,” Oz added. “I’ve been pregnant four times in five years now. On the one hand, your body is so resilient, it’s truly incredible what the human body is capable of. But on the other, it’s like, ‘Whoa, can you give me a break for a second?’ “

Image zoom Daphne Oz/Instagram

Also on Instagram, Oz recently defended parents who kiss their children on the mouth.

“Lots of ppl don’t kiss babies on the mouth but I do because a) I love it and b) I believe it helps to transfer a small dose of my germs for her body to practice healthy immune response (with the help of my breast milk too),” she wrote on her Instagram Story, along with a video of her and Gigi bonding.