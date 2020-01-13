Daphne Oz Loves Her 'Big Family' and Isn't Ruling Out More Kids in the Future: 'You Never Know'

Daphne Oz isn’t opposed to becoming a mother of five!

The Dish on Oz co-host, 33, and her husband John Jovanovic grew their family to a pack of six in August with the addition of their youngest daughter, Giovanna “Gigi” Ines. While Oz admits her family feels “totally complete,” she’s not ruling anything out just yet.

“I love our big family! And it feels totally complete,” she tells PEOPLE exclusively. “But you never know.”

“The only thing I can say for sure is that I’m not currently pregnant,” she adds with a laugh.

Oz and Jovanovic are also parents to 2-year-old daughter Domenica “Nica” Celine, 5½-year-old Philomena Bijou, and son Jovan Jr., 4. With each of her four children, Oz tells PEOPLE that she used a BABYBJÖRN carrier to help her get through the newborn stage.

“I remember registering for a BABYBJÖRN carrier when I was pregnant with my first, Philomena! It let me adventure as a new parent as much as it let me get through my daily routines,” the MasterChef Junior judge says. “I remember that feeling of confidence when Philo would be fussy or couldn’t fall asleep, and I would tuck her in the carrier and immediately being close to me and hearing my heart would soothe her.”

Oz is now partnering with the brand for the launch of their newest carrier, the BABYBJÖRN Baby Carrier Free, which features a “soft and airy design in cool 3D mesh” and gives parents the options of facing their baby in or out, per the company’s website.

“I still have my original BABYBJÖRN carrier and have used it with all my babies,” Oz tells PEOPLE.

Adds the mom of four, “I was thrilled to get to be a part of introducing the BABYBJÖRN Baby Carrier Free to parents who are looking for an easy, extra light and comfortable way to keep baby close and our hands free to juggle.”

An important part of parenting for Oz and Jovanovic is making sure their kids are exposed to their parents’ “passions” and “joys” in life, because it shows them the beauty in excitement — a task she says is made easier with her carrier.

“Our goal is to be able to bring our kids along for the things we love in life as much as possible, and baby-wearing definitely makes it easier to say yes,” she explains.

Image zoom Daphne Oz and family Daphne Oz/ Instagram

A more difficult task Oz has faced is finding ways to spend individual time with each of her children, something she feels is critical for their development and relationship with her.

“It’s still really important to me to have individual time with each of my kids. I want to get to know their personalities, their funny little senses of humor, the things that imprint and give them their best memories,” she says.

“Finding that alone time has gotten harder with each child. When I can, I’ll sneak one away even for just 20 minutes of reading together or doing an art project or getting ice cream. It’s crazy how much those little moments matter.”

For parents who often feel spread thin, Oz suggests laughing, “especially when everything is crazy.”