Daphne Oz Recalls the 'Little White Lie' She Told Her Kids to Surprise Them with Disney Trip

Daphne Oz is a master at tricking her kids — but only when it’s in their best interest!

The cookbook author and mother of four, 34, recently dropped by The Rachael Ray Show for an episode, airing this Friday, where she dished to the host about how she and husband John Jovanovic tricked their two oldest children (son Jovan Jr., 4, and daughter Philomena Bijou, 6) into thinking they were going to school during a trip to Florida.

“We’re driving for a long time and they finally are like, ‘We’re not at school yet! What’s taking so long? Where are we? Are we there yet?’ ” says Oz, who took her family to Florida for her work trip. “And we said, ‘Well, Daddy took a wrong turn.’ And we’re driving through the Everglades — it’s not like we’re on the highway!”

“I thought this was so cute — they were like, ‘Daddy, turn around! Ask for directions.’ I was like, ‘Fat chance. Fat chance, y’all.’ And I just keep lying, saying, ‘We’re almost there, we’re almost there,’ ” she recalls. “So finally, we pull up, and they have this big banner, and they see that it’s Disney World and they go ballistic. They are so excited. That little white lie of omission to your children gives them that much pleasure and joy.”

But the plan had a slight backfiring effect once the family returned home. “Now every time I say ‘Okay, we’re going to school,’ they’re like, ‘Great, where are we going?’ ” the star tells Rachael Ray.

Oz shared multiple photos to her Instagram account of the family on their magical getaway, during which they spent time at both Disney’s Hollywood Studios park to check out the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge section, as well as the original, classic park: Magic Kingdom.

The snapshots posted to The Chew alum’s Instagram account saw Philomena, Jovan and their parents riding the Mad Tea Party attraction, checking out the popular Toy Story Land, gearing up to take down some aliens on Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin and more.

“A couple shots from our surprise 36 hours at @waltdisneyworld with the two big kids!” Oz captioned her first photo set. “We told them we were driving to school and then just kept going haha.”

“They were shocked!! the longest, shortest, magical, HOT, happy, crazy days of our lives 🤩🤪❤️,” the proud mama wrote. (Not along for the trip were the couple’s two youngest children: daughters Giovanna Ines, 6 months, and Domenica Celine, 2.)

The group’s joyful trip may have also served as an early birthday surprise for Philomena, who turned 6 this past Wednesday.

“Philomena is 6!! Happy, happy birthday to my first baby. To the one who makes every moment and thought and word between us count for so much,” Oz captioned an image slideshow of her oldest child over the years, beginning with one of her in a Rapunzel dress and crown.

“She is the sweetest soul, full of innocence and uncanny knowing and a lockbox memory that is ‘way better than mommy’s’ and love love love,” she continued. 👉 “I love you, my biggest baby girl! I am grateful every day to be your mommy ❤️.”

