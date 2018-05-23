Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"I want to make it okay for women who don't have that experience to not feel like they failed somehow and to still be proud of their body," Daphne Oz says

Daphne Oz on the Importance of Publicly Sharing Postpartum Photos: 'You Don't Have to Hide'

As a role model for working mothers, Daphne Oz continues to give tips and tricks for all things parenthood, including keeping an open conversation about sharing postpartum photos with the public.

“Yes, it’s vulnerable. It’s not like I’m putting myself out there, saying I’ve got it handled or I’m back in the shape I want to be,” Oz, 32, tells PEOPLE about showing the realistic side of a new mom’s body after baby.

“The conversation I’m trying to have is making it okay for women to realize that if you don’t bounce back [it’s okay]. Some people do jump back — some people genuinely are back in their old clothes in a minute, and I am so jealous,” said Oz, who welcomed daughter Domenica Celine on Dec. 4.

Image zoom Credit: Arabella Oz

Daphne Oz and daughter Domenica Celine in January

And Oz understands that every woman’s experience is different and unique. “I’m being realistic. Of course, you got the gift of a lifetime, a baby that [I] have in my arms now. I’d give anything for this so who cares about the couple extra pounds or loose skin or whatever it is?” she says.

Adds the mother of three (she and husband John Jovanovic also share son Jovan Jr., 2½, and daughter Philomena Bijou, 4), “At the same time, [I’m] a woman, so I care that my clothes don’t fit. I care that I don’t feel strong in my skin.”

As for her “core message” to moms, the cookbook author and former co-host of The Chew aims to empower them by leading by example.