Daphne Oz Says She Has 'No Downtime' as a New Mother of Four: 'It Is Wonderful and It Is Chaos'

Daphne Oz is settling into her new normal as a mother of four.

On Monday — a little over three months after welcoming daughter Giovanna “Gigi” Ines —The Dish on Oz co-host, 33, appears on The Rachael Ray Show, where she talks about how her family dynamic has changed since baby Gigi joined her household.

“It is wonderful and it is chaos,” Oz admits. “There’s no downtime now. None of them nap at the same time; there’s never a quiet moment. You used to have that with one, maybe with two [kids].”

But despite having to juggle the needs of four little ones under age 6 (Oz and husband John Jovanovic also share daughters Domenica Celine, 2 next month, and Philomena Bijou, 5½, as well as son Jovan Jr., 4), the star is soaking up as many moments as she can with her youngest child.

“[Gigi] is my third daughter; [with] the other two sometimes I was a little bit more into the like, ‘What’s a cotton piece of clothing I can put on and if it gets messed up I don’t care?’ This time around, I’m really into the knit sets and the really girly stuff. I’m just taking my time with her.”

Oz’s rep confirmed Gigi’s birth exclusively to PEOPLE in August. The baby girl was born on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 9:03 p.m., measuring 21 inches and weighing in at 8 lbs., 5 oz.

Earlier that month, the new MasterChef Junior judge told PEOPLE that this had been her “hardest pregnancy physically,” but that “trying to feel good in my skin, whether it’s finding little ways to take care of myself or finding clothes that fit in a way that makes me feel good, has made a big difference.”

“It’s physically daunting,” Oz added. “I’ve been pregnant four times in five years now. On the one hand, your body is so resilient, it’s truly incredible what the human body is capable of. But on the other, it’s like, ‘Whoa, can you give me a break for a second?’ “

Daphne Oz/ Instagram

Ten weeks after welcoming her daughter, the mother of four shared a mirror selfie of her post-baby body on Instagram, along with an encouraging message to fellow new moms.

“Everyone starts somewhere #10weekspostpartum just got sweaty and it felt so GOOD!” Oz said in the caption of the image, which saw her posing near gym equipment while wearing a two-piece athletic outfit and black sneakers.

“Only my second real workout since having Gigi. I’m not in a rush, I just want to start to feel my core again and strength in my skin, consistency and baby steps get it done,” she added, tacking on the hashtags “#onmyway” and “#herewego.”