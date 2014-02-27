Daphne Oz Exclusively Shares Inspiration for Baby Nursery

'The Chew' host tapped the folks from baby boutique, Bellini, to help her create a serene and sophisticated baby space.

Now that Daphne Oz is busy enjoying motherhood, we’re sure she’s happy she had a head start designing her new daughter‘s nursery. To help her create a serene and sophisticated baby space, The Chew host tapped the folks behind celebrity favorite baby décor boutique, Bellini. And we have the inside scoop on her inspirations.

“A little bit glam, a little bit tribal,” shared Oz. “[I wanted] our nursery to be warm and inviting with lots of golds, rich browns and plenty of soft, plush additions.”

Thankfully, Bellini was able to bring that vision (see their storyboard below) to life with their beautiful designs including a cream version of their Alexander convertible crib.

“Working with Daphne has been awesome. She definitely has a specific look and feel she wanted to achieve,” said Michelle Freedberg, owner.

“She and Tina Glazer, our staff interior designer, selected pieces to create a serene and sophisticated nursery that is uniquely hers. Working with clients to design one-of-a-kind spaces is what we love to do!”

We love the room’s peaceful color combination — it’s perfect for a new baby. And so does Oz.

“I fell in love with the antelope-patterned rug, and we really built the room around that with accents of French blue and coral to make this nursery perfect for a little boy or girl on the way without being too traditional. I wanted to keep it fun and somewhere I’d love to hang out, since this is where I’ll be spending most of my time!”