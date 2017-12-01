Home Stretch! Pregnant Daphne Oz Shares Snap of 40-Week Baby Bump
"Coming in hot," Daphne Oz captioned a selfie at 40 weeks pregnant with her third child, showing off her baby bump
Daphne Oz‘s bun is almost done!
The former co-host of The Chew shared a new Boomerang clip to Instagram Wednesday, showing off what could very well be her last baby bump capture before the arrival of her third child.
In the clip, the 31-year-old’s growing belly is clearly prominent under a fitted black top as she lets her long blonde hair hang loosely over her shoulders.
“Coming in hot ✈️ #40weeks on Friday!! can’t wait to meet our little lady 💕,” the mom-to-be captioned her post.
The new snap comes 10 days after Oz shared a nude mirror selfie at 38 weeks, getting candid with her followers about the importance of embracing her changing body.
“193lbs (so my doctor tells me – I don’t own a scale). Definitively not all baby,” she wrote in the lengthy caption on the post. “I decided to share [this photo] with all of you because the female body is worth so much more than objectification, scrutiny, comparison, hatred … we do so much in this skin.”
“We all have complex relationships with the history of how we get comfortable living in and owning it,” she continued. “Mine has been a long, winding journey forward and back and forward again.”
The soon-to-arrive bundle of joy — a baby girl who will join Oz and husband John Jovanovic’s son Jovan Jr., 2, and daughter Philomena Bijou, 3½ — may not be the last child for the couple.
“I love being pregnant,” she told Fit Pregnancy and Baby for their November cover story. “I always joke with John that I want seven kids. We’ll see what number we actually get to.”