Daphne Oz and Husband John Have 'Double Date Sunday' with Their Kids: 'Basically a Dream Night'

Daphne Oz detailed the couple's respective outings with their children in an adorable Instagram post on Sunday

Daphne Oz and husband John Jovanovic are carving out special one-on-one time to spend with their kids.

Oz, 35, shared a carousel of sweet snaps on Instagram Sunday from her and her husband's respective date nights with two of their four kids — daughter Philomena "Philo" Bijou, 7, and son Jovan, 6 — and spilled all the details on the special outings.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"double date Sunday!! 💯 the Johns went to see the Dolphins game down in Miami, so Philo and I made an evening of it…we saw Sing 2 (so cute 🎶) and then chased our bucket of popcorn and candy with all the veg at Cheesecake Factory (the Thai chicken lettuce wraps 🤤)," Oz wrote.

The Emmy-winning television host added, "[We] discussed what her birthday party theme should be (spies is the top contender 🤫), and now I'm going to bed at 9:30 so basically a dream night with my biggest little lady love ❤️."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the first photo, Oz and her eldest daughter can be seen smiling, while posing with a box of Sour Patch Kids, a bag of M&Ms and an extra-large bucket of popcorn. The second picture shows Jovanovic with the couple's eldest son, grinning from ear-to-ear at the Miami Dolphins game.

The other photos include a shot of the mother-daughter duo walking through the theater, another father-son shot and a picture of Philo looking at her meal from The Cheesecake Factory in complete awe.

RELATED VIDEO: Daphne Oz Opens Up About Her 'Hardest' Fourth Pregnancy as She Judges MasterChef Junior

In January 2020, Oz opened up about the importance of spending one-on-one time with each of her kids, telling PEOPLE that "finding alone time has gotten harder with each child."

"It's still really important to me to have individual time with each of my kids. I want to get to know their personalities, their funny little senses of humor, the things that imprint and give them their best memories," she said.