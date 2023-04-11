Daphne Oz Poses with All Four of Her Kids in Beautiful Outdoor Easter Photos

Daphne Oz enjoyed Easter with her family and her parents in an outdoor celebration

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 11, 2023 01:21 PM
Daphne Oz Poses with All Four of Her Kids in Beautiful Outdoor Easter Photos
Daphne Oz and family. Photo: Daphne Oz/instagram

Daphne Oz enjoyed a beautiful Easter with all her favorite people.

The Eat Your Heart Out cookbook author, 37, enjoyed the holiday with husband John Jovanovic and their four children — daughters Giovanna Ines, 3½, Domenica Celine, 5, and Philomena 'Philo' Bijou, 9, and son Jovan, 7.

The family of five posed against a huge tree in two family photos, one including Oz's parents, Dr. Mehemet Oz and wife Lisa, with Oz captioning the shot, "Happy Easter! 💜."

The family also took their fun indoors, where Giovanna posed next to a table that included Easter treats, dyed eggs and a set of bunny ears.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The family gathering comes just weeks after they experienced the loss of Jovanovic's mother, Nada.

"I am heartbroken to share that my beautiful mother-in-law Nada has passed away. 🙏 A consummate hostess and incredible cook, she had a way of making even small moments together feel like a celebration," Oz wrote in an Instagram tribute.

"One of the first things that struck me when John took me home to Chicago was that there was never a time friends and family stopped coming through his family's front door. They flocked for stories and laughter, a quick coffee, or plates of her famous spreads, and they left full on every level. That was her gift," she continued.

"Once she became Baka to our kids, there was no stopping her. She enacted 1 month birthdays and would always come to celebrate mama and baby. Surprise presents would arrive in the mail to delight the kids."

Oz continued, "She would call with jokes and funny stories about their father growing up. She raised the man who is the greatest gift in my life. We are grateful knowing she is at peace, and we will miss her terribly. ❤️."

When it comes to feeding her brood of kids, Oz says she only has one rule for her children. "My only rule at mealtime is you have to try everything once," she told PEOPLE.

"My grandmother, who's a mom of six, always told me, 'Don't make your kids resent you more than the food,' so I don't insist that they finish their plates or anything but I want them to try everything once because I want them to be adventurous eaters and love exploring through food the way I do."

"I will put these communal platters down and they'll serve themselves so they can take the portion they're excited to have, and it ends up creating this really wonderful communal vibe," Oz continued. "It gives your kids a lot of agency when it comes to eating well, which I think is also important for establishing healthy long-term eating habits."

Related Articles
DAPHNE OZ
Daphne Oz and Family Celebrate Orthodox Easter with 'Epic Egg Cracking Battles'
Daphne Oz Pregnant Expecting Second Child
Daphne Oz Shares Her Hearty 'Go-To Breakfast' — and the 'Only Rule at Mealtime' for Her Kids
David Beckham/Instagram
David and Victoria Beckham Pose with All Four of Their Kids as They Celebrate Easter: Photos
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClXEQOmveEP/. Hilaria Thomas Baldwin/Instagram
Hilaria Baldwin Convinces All 7 Kids to Pose for Easter Photo: 'Sugar High'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cqju9zrrpOj/. Tori Roloff/Instagram
Tori Roloff Documents Her Kids Coloring Easter Eggs Together — See the Sweet Photos!
Mariah Carey Celebrates Easter
Mariah Carey and Her Kids Celebrate Easter with a Real Bunny and a 'Huge Side of Gratitude'
Jana Kramer Poses in Sweet Easter Photo with Her Two Kids
Jana Kramer and Her Two Kids Are All Smiles as They Pose in Sweet Easter Family Photo
Jessie James Decker and Family Dress in Spring Colors as They Enjoy Easter Together
Jessie James and Eric Decker's Kids Trade Easter Pajamas for Spring Dress Clothes in Family Photo
Kevin Hart and All Four of His Kids Celebrate Easter on the Beach: 'Live, Love, Laugh'
How Stars Celebrated Easter 2023
Christina Hall and All Three Kids Enjoy Playing with Baby Chicks and Goats on Easter in Tennessee
Christina Hall Clarifies She Never 'Stole' Her Kids as They Celebrate Easter in Tennessee
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq1Jk4uuamz/. Ree Drummond/Instagram
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's 5 Kids Reunite for Casual Easter Dinner — on Paper Plates!
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt’s Sons Celebrate Easter in Matching Ralph Lauren Looks
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt's Sons Celebrate Easter in Matching Ralph Lauren Looks: Photos
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqmH-L7Jgfb/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D Verified Hedgehog 🦔 cafe 🦔 1h
Kim Kardashian Shares Glimpse at Japan Getaway with Her Kids — See the Photos
Stacy Keibler Shares Rare Family Photo with Husband and 3 Kids for Easter
Stacy Keibler Shares Rare Photo with Husband and 3 Kids as They Celebrate Easter: 'Family'
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Photos from Travels with Kids Last Month: 'March Madness'
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Sweet Photos from Travels with All Three of Her Kids: 'March Madness'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq0-8XGJA0t/. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Celebrate First Easter as a Family of Four — See the Cute Photos!