Daphne Oz Poses with All Four of Her Kids in Beautiful Outdoor Easter Photos

Daphne Oz enjoyed a beautiful Easter with all her favorite people.

The Eat Your Heart Out cookbook author, 37, enjoyed the holiday with husband John Jovanovic and their four children — daughters Giovanna Ines, 3½, Domenica Celine, 5, and Philomena 'Philo' Bijou, 9, and son Jovan, 7.

The family of five posed against a huge tree in two family photos, one including Oz's parents, Dr. Mehemet Oz and wife Lisa, with Oz captioning the shot, "Happy Easter! 💜."

The family also took their fun indoors, where Giovanna posed next to a table that included Easter treats, dyed eggs and a set of bunny ears.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The family gathering comes just weeks after they experienced the loss of Jovanovic's mother, Nada.

"I am heartbroken to share that my beautiful mother-in-law Nada has passed away. 🙏 A consummate hostess and incredible cook, she had a way of making even small moments together feel like a celebration," Oz wrote in an Instagram tribute.

"One of the first things that struck me when John took me home to Chicago was that there was never a time friends and family stopped coming through his family's front door. They flocked for stories and laughter, a quick coffee, or plates of her famous spreads, and they left full on every level. That was her gift," she continued.

"Once she became Baka to our kids, there was no stopping her. She enacted 1 month birthdays and would always come to celebrate mama and baby. Surprise presents would arrive in the mail to delight the kids."

Oz continued, "She would call with jokes and funny stories about their father growing up. She raised the man who is the greatest gift in my life. We are grateful knowing she is at peace, and we will miss her terribly. ❤️."

When it comes to feeding her brood of kids, Oz says she only has one rule for her children. "My only rule at mealtime is you have to try everything once," she told PEOPLE.

"My grandmother, who's a mom of six, always told me, 'Don't make your kids resent you more than the food,' so I don't insist that they finish their plates or anything but I want them to try everything once because I want them to be adventurous eaters and love exploring through food the way I do."

"I will put these communal platters down and they'll serve themselves so they can take the portion they're excited to have, and it ends up creating this really wonderful communal vibe," Oz continued. "It gives your kids a lot of agency when it comes to eating well, which I think is also important for establishing healthy long-term eating habits."