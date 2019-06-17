Nickelodeon Alum Danny Tamberelli and Wife Katelyn Welcome Son Alfred Noel

Danny Tamberelli‘s life just went from All That to all dad!

The former Nickelodeon star, 37, and his wife Katelyn Detweiler welcomed their first child, a son, on Friday, June 14 — just in time for Tamberelli’s first Father’s Day — the couple announced Monday on Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Alfred “Alfie” Noel Tamberelli was born at 3:19 a.m. in New York City after a “very short, totally natural labor,” according to the new dad.

“Was a little busy yesterday but got to celebrate Father’s Day for the first time and it was the most special day! He and momma are doing great!” Tamberelli captioned a series of photos of his new family of three.

“Around two hours total from admittance to delivery!! She’s a wonder woman and he’s the most precious thing in the world. I never knew what sense of purpose, devotion and unconditional love this would produce, but it makes my head spin with gratitude.”

Danny Tamberelli and son Alfie

On her own Instagram, Detweiler shared a gallery of hospital photos, writing, “So happy to be a mama to this special human, and so happy to watch @dannytamberelli celebrate his first father’s day, already a master swaddler and my own personal diaper mentor. Alfie is the luckiest to have a daddy like you, and I can’t wait to spend this entire summer (and beyond) weeping along to “beautiful boy, darling boy” with you while we fall deeper in love with our own beautiful, darling boy.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Danny Tamberelli's son Alfie Danny Tamberelli/Instagram

RELATED: Nickelodeon Is Rebooting All That with Original Star Kenan Thompson as Executive Producer

Tamberelli and Detweiler revealed their pregnancy news in February, with the actor sharing a photo of his wife showing off her baby bump.

“Doesn’t matter what day it is, my love for you is always on 11! Can’t begin to explain the happiness I feel knowing that we are rolling into parenthood together, so in love and ready to continue our adventure!” he captioned it.

“Could be a Pete or Petunia … We opted for a life surprise! More to come mid June!!” added Tamberelli, referring to his character Little Pete on The Adventures of Pete & Pete and the character’s tattoo of a woman named Petunia.

RELATED VIDEO: Doug Creator Reveal Whether Doug Funnie and Patti Mayonnaise End Up Together







“Three deterellis > two deterellis! celebrating all the love every day with my two beating hearts so psyched to watch @dannytamberelli become the world’s coolest dad, and to answer the burning question: will the ginger gene live on in our little junebug?!” the then-mom-to-be shared alongside her own announcement.

The couple wed in May 2018 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, following over a year of dating after meeting on the dating app Tinder. Among the members of the bridal party — including 12 bridesmaids and 12 groomsmen — was Michael Maronna, who was Tamberelli’s titular costar on Pete & Pete.

Tamberelli is also best known for his roles as Tommy in The Mighty Ducks, Arnold Perlstein in The Magic School Bus and as one of the cast members for Nickelodeon’s All That from seasons 4 through 6.

RELATED: All That Star Danny Tamberelli and Wife Katelyn Expecting Their First Child

Ahead of their little one’s arrival, the couple celebrated at a “June bug”-themed baby shower featuring gender-neutral decorations and lots of treats. Guests even wore “antenna” headbands!

“Little junebug was showered with so much love yesterday, and our hearts are bursting with gratitude,” Detweiler captioned a photo gallery from the sweet bash. “Junebug is one lucky baby to join this community of beautiful humans ❤️🐞👶🏻”

Joked Tamberelli alongside an ultrasound image of his baby still in the womb, sporting a shadow in a convenient place, “It must be my child … #petunia is already growing in nicely on junebug’s arm.”