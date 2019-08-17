American Idol Alum Danny Gokey and Wife Leyicet Welcome Son Emanuel

Image zoom

David Gokey is a father of four!

The American Idol season 8 finalist, 39, and his wife Leyicet have welcomed the newest member of their family, a son named Emanuel Daniel Gokey, on Friday.

The singer shared the joyous news on Instagram, posting a photo of himself and his three children, Gabriel Daniel, who turns 2 on August 29, Victoria Isabella, 4½, and Daniel Emanuel, 6½, sweetly looking over Emmanuel as he rested in his hospital bassinet.

In addition to the family photo, David wrote, “We are so excited to announce that our 4th child Emanuel made his entrance into the world today,” before adding that Emanuel was born 8 pounds and 14 ounces.

Gokey first revealed the pregnancy news on Instagram in February, posting a snapshot of his three older children Gabriel, Victoria and Daniel.

“It’s official!! Baby Gokey #4 is coming this August!!! 🤦🏻‍♂️” the “My Best Days Are Ahead of Me” singer captioned the sweet post, which showed the kids showing off their sibling’s ultrasound.

Leyicet also made an announcement on social media, writing, “2 of the 3 are excited lol baby is due in August! So excited! I know I’ve told half the world but I forgot to announce it here!”

In April, the Christian singer — who released his fifth studio album, Haven't Seen It Yet, earlier this year — told PEOPLE exclusively in April that he’s still figuring out how to balance being a father and full-time musician.

“I had to learn some things because it’s not easy. … Being a dad is one of my favorite things in life,” Gokey said. “This spring, I went on a 44-city tour. In addition to that, I did a 15-city radio tour and then I finished a record.”

“When I get home, [Gabriel] does not let me go,” he added. “I could literally hold him and hold him. He just needs my attention. I think it’s interesting at this age, introducing a fourth child into the mix. I think that’s pretty sweet.”

Gokey — who tragically lost his first wife Sophia in 2008 after a routine surgery for congenital heart disease — married Leyicet surrounded by friends and family in Florida in January 2012. “We are so thankful to have found each other and now be able to spend the rest of our lives together,” the couple told PEOPLE in a statement at the time.