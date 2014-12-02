Danny Gokey Welcomes Daughter Victoria Isabella

"Victoria Isabella Gokey has already stolen my heart," the proud new dad wrote on Instagram.

Image zoom

Terry Wyatt/Getty

Cue the lullaby: Danny Gokey‘s baby girl is here!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The American Idol alum welcomed his second child with wife Leyicet on Friday, Nov. 28, he announced on social media.

“Victoria Isabella Gokey has already stolen my heart,” the proud papa captioned a shot of his sleeping newborn on Instagram.

“One thing’s for sure, she’ll never have to fight for my wallet because I’ll just give it to her.”

On Facebook, Gokey, 34, shared a sweet clip of him cradling — and singing to! — his daughter, who weighed 9 lbs., 2 oz. “I’m so in loooove!” he wrote.

Gokey, who Tweeted in July that the couple were expecting a baby girl, and Leyicet are already parents to 22-month-old son Daniel Emanuel.

This embed is invalid

https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=10152629406823402