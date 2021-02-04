Dannielynn Birkhead Dives into Late Mom Anna Nicole Smith's Past in New 20/20 Special

Larry and Dannielynn Birkhead's episode of 20/20 airs Friday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC

Dannielynn Birkhead is traveling back in time to learn more about her mom Anna Nicole Smith, who died when the now-14-year-old was just a baby.

In a new two-hour 20/20 special, airing amid the 14-year anniversary of Smith's death, the late star's teenage daughter is accompanied by her dad Larry Birkhead "as she visits the most influential places in Anna Nicole's life for the first time," according to a press release.

A trailer for the special sees Dannielynn and Larry, 48, embark on a journey to Mexia, Texas, where Smith — who died in 2007 from an accidental overdose at age 39 — grew up.

"Dannielynn's a teenager now, and she doesn't really know a ton of things about her mom," Larry says in a voiceover during the trailer.

"As a dad who has a child whose mom's passed away, I thought, 'Why not go back to Anna's beginnings?' " he adds.

According to the release, Larry and Dannielynn meet one of Smith's friends from high school "and see the places she frequented before becoming famous."

"While in Los Angeles, they visit several sentimental locations and Dannielynn sees for the first time some of Anna Nicole's memorabilia from her life and career, tucked away in a storage locker following her death," the release continues.

And the trip proved to be just as much of an educational journey for Larry. "To be really honest, I didn't know a whole lot about Anna — you know, her early years," he says in the trailer of the late model, actress and television personality.

Aside from Dannielynn and Larry's journey, the special also "takes a comprehensive look at Anna Nicole through new interviews with those closest to her, never-before-seen and rarely seen video, as well as material from the ABC News archives," according to the release.

"20/20 also reports on the dichotomy between who Anna Nicole was in the spotlight and who she was in private as Vickie Lynn Smith, her rise to fame, life in the limelight, her tragic death in Florida and the unanswered questions about her death," the release adds.