Grown Up! 10 Years of Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead at the Kentucky Derby

Larry Birkhead and Anna Nicole Smith's daughter has gone from tiny tot to little lady in her years at the race
By Kate Hogan
May 06, 2019 10:55 AM

1 of 11

2010

Michael Hickey/WireImage

At just 3 years old, a pink-clad Dannielynn Birkhead made her Kentucky Derby debut with Dad. 

2 of 11

2011

Michael Loccisano/Getty

“It’s tough raising a little girl without a mom,” Birkhead told Steve Harvey in 2016. “You always want to make sure you’re doing the right things and a thing that a mom would choose that a dad might not choose.”

3 of 11

2012

Michael Loccisano/Getty

At the 2012 race, Dannielynn opted for her very first Derby-esque headpiece. Though Birkhead keeps his daughter out of the spotlight, the pair lives in rural Kentucky and make an annual trip to the horse race.

4 of 11

2013

Michael Loccisano/Getty

The father-daughter duo went as Mary Poppins and Bert — parasol and all!

5 of 11

2014

Stephen J. Cohen/WireImage

“I look at her and she’s my everything,” Birkhead told Inside Edition earlier this year. “She reminds me so much of her mom and as she gets older, and her features are changing, it’s just like having a little miniature Anna Nicole running around in so many ways.”

6 of 11

2015

Neilson Barnard/Getty

In a February 2017 interview with 20/20, Birkhead said Dannielynn is “fearless like her mom.”

7 of 11

2016

Gustavo Caballero/Getty

“We went from diapers and teething to braces and sports bras overnight,” Birkhead told Wendy Williams in 2017. “It’s great and it’s a lot of work.”

8 of 11

2017

Michael Loccisano/Getty

For the duo’s eighth Derby, the proud pop and his 10-year-old coordinated in pink. Birkhead also took Dannielynn to the Barnstable-Brown Party, where he’d first met Anna Nicole Smith in 2003. 

9 of 11

2018

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Image

Like previous years, Dannielynn was dressed to the nines in 2018 — this time wearing a white silk Southern belle gown with blue hydrangea appliqués from Lesy boutique. Her dad coordinated in a blue checkered suit from menswear designer Nick Graham.

10 of 11

2019

Stephen J. Cohen/WireImage

Dannielynn was in her brightest ensemble yet for the 2019 event, making an appearance at the Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Gala before the official kickoff of the horse race.

