Singer DaniLeigh Shares Sweet Photos of Her Baby Girl: 'My Boo'

DaniLeigh announced her pregnancy in July, sharing a gallery of maternity photos taken near a waterfall

DaniLeigh officially has a "Lil Bebe" of her own!

The singer, 26, recently welcomed her first baby, a daughter, and has been sharing several photos of her little girl on social media.

On Wednesday, the musician posted an adorable series of photos of her daughter looking cozy in her car seat.

"It's the eyes , the smirk , and the face for me 😭🥺🥺🥺🥺🙏🏽🥺🤍🤍🤍😍 my booo," she writes.

The "Baby Say" singer revealed her happy pregnancy news in July, sharing a gallery of maternity photos that featured her baby bump while posing near a waterfall. "As you grow so does my love, discipline, and focus 🤍," she wrote in the caption.

Back in February, DaniLeigh (born Danielle Leigh Curiel) announced on her Instagram Story that she was "officially single" after being romantically linked with rapper DaBaby, according to Complex. She and DaBaby collaborated on the song "Levi High" last year.

In September 2019, DaniLeigh opened up to PEOPLE en Español about her rise to fame, sharing her career ambitions moving forward. "I'll always want more, and I'll always strive for the best, but I'm a 'whatever happens is supposed to happen' type of person. So everything that I'm doing is a win for me," she said at the time, adding, "I really want to make waves on the international side."

Then, in February 2020, she told the magazine about dealing with seasonal depression, as well as social media trolls.