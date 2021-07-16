"As you grow so does my love, discipline, and focus," DaniLeigh wrote alongside maternity photos for the pregnancy announcement

Singer DaniLeigh Reveals She's Pregnant, Expecting First Baby: 'As You Grow So Does My Love'

DaniLeigh has a baby coming soon!

The "Lil Bebe" singer, 26, announced on Instagram Friday that she is pregnant, sharing a gallery of maternity photos that show off her baby bump while posing near a waterfall. "As you grow so does my love, discipline, and focus 🤍," she wrote in the caption.

In the comments, countless famous followers congratulated DaniLeigh on the news, including Miguel, who said, "Wows congrats Dani," and Victoria Monét, who welcomed daughter Hazel in February and commented, "Congratulations mama!!! 🤎"

Rapper KayyKilo commented, "BABBBYYYY 😍❤️"

Back in February, DaniLeigh (born Danielle Leigh Curiel) announced on her Instagram Story that she was "officially single" after being romantically linked with rapper DaBaby, according to Complex. She and DaBaby collaborated on the song "Levi High" last year.

In September 2019, DaniLeigh opened up to PEOPLE en Español about her rise to fame, sharing her career ambitions moving forward. "I'll always want more, and I'll always strive for the best, but I'm a 'whatever happens is supposed to happen' type of person. So everything that I'm doing is a win for me," she said at the time, adding, "I really want to make waves on the international side."

Then, in February 2020, she told the magazine about dealing with seasonal depression, as well as social media trolls.