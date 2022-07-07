Danielle Panabaker Welcomes Second Baby with Husband: 'Basking In All the Love'
Danielle Panabaker is a mom of two!
The Flash actress, 34, and husband Hayes Robbins, welcomed their second baby together, she announced on Instagram Wednesday.
Panabaker shared the exciting news alongside a sweet photo of herself smiling while holding a pair of adorable baby socks.
"Our family just got a little bigger. Baby is healthy + happy and we're basking in all the love. ❤️," she captioned the post.
Several of Panabaker's famous friends congratulated the actress in the comments of the post.
"CONGRATS!!!! Miss you so much!❤️❤️❤️," wrote Panabaker's Stuck in the Suburbs costar Brenda Song, while Alison Brie added, "Congratulations!! Much love to you guys!! ❤️❤️"
Panabaker first shared her pregnancy news in January alongside a pair of photos on Instagram, the first of her smiling and the second of the actress cradling her baby bump while wearing a black jumper.
"Can't keep it to myself anymore, swipe to see what's keeping me smiling!" she captioned the post.
The former Disney star announced in April 2020 that she and Robbins had welcomed their first baby together.
Sharing a picture of herself cradling her baby bump on Instagram, Panabaker wrote, "This was good but holding you in my arms is an indescribable feeling."
"Happy to announce that our baby was born and we are safe, happy, and healthy at home," the new mom added.
PEOPLE confirmed exclusively in November 2019 that Panabaker and Robbins, an entertainment attorney, were expecting their first child together. The couple wed in June 2017, about a year after getting engaged in Greece.