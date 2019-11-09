The Flash's Danielle Panabaker Is Expecting First Child with Husband Hayes Robbins

Image zoom Danielle Panabaker Araya Diaz/Getty Images

Danielle Panabaker has a baby on the way!

The Flash star, 32, and husband Hayes Robbins are expecting their first child, her rep confirms exclusively to PEOPLE. The couple’s bundle of joy will arrive in the spring of 2020.

Panabaker and entertainment attorney Robbins tied the knot in June 2017, a year after getting engaged.

“6.24.17 Happiest day of my life,” Panabaker captioned a photo of the pair sharing a kiss on their wedding day.

6.24.17 Happiest day of my life pic.twitter.com/Vq080SBF2o — Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) June 26, 2017

The actress’ Flash castmates and fellow CW stars were in attendance. Grant Gustin, Carlos Valdes, Tom Cavanagh, Jesse L. Martin, Katie Cassidy and Victor Garber celebrated the nuptials with the couple, Entertainment Tonight previously reported.

PEOPLE learned exclusively in June 2016 that Panabaker and Robbins were engaged.

The pair met through mutual friends several years ago and got engaged in Greece while vacationing there that month.

“A trip I will never forget!” The Flash actress captioned one of her Greece snapshots on Instagram at the time.