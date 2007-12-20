Forbes quotes CBB's Danielle, counts down most influential celebrity babies
Forbes magazine recently offered up its list of the top-10 most influential celebrity children under the age of 5 — with Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, 18-months, leading the way — and quoted CBB Publisher Danielle in the article. Asked by Forbes why, as a culture, we are so intrigued by celebrity babies, Danielle said,
Rounding out the top 10, according to Forbes, are: #2 Suri Cruise, 20-months, #3 Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, turning 3 next month, #4, Sean Preston Federline, 2, #5 Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, 4, #6 Sam Alexis Woods, 6-months, #7 (a tie) Dannielynn Hope Marshall Birkhead, 15-months and David Banda Richie, 2, #9 (also a tie) Cruz, 2 1/2 and Romeo Beckham, 5.
