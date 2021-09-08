SI Swim Model Danielle Herrington Welcomes Baby Son: 'Already Been 2 Weeks with My Boy'

Danielle Herrington's baby boy has arrived!

The 28-year-old model, who was the cover star of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's 2018 issue, and her boyfriend Geron McKinley have welcomed a son, she announced on her Instagram Story.

Herrington shared a mirror selfie in which she's seen holding her newborn, writing, "It's already been 2 weeks with my boy."

In July, Herrington appeared on PEOPLE (the TV Show!), recalling how she learned she was pregnant four days after wrapping her photoshoot for the 2021 SI Swim issue back in January.

"I was honestly in shock. It was like pure shock and a little terrified. I had no idea," said Herrington at the time, adding that she completed seven at-home pregnancy tests "because I couldn't believe it. I'm telling you, I was so shocked. I was like, 'No, I need to be certain. I need to be for sure.' "

She revealed that she was expecting in a June 1 Instagram post, writing "baby boy coming soon" and debuted photos of her growing baby bump at the beach.

Herrington told PEOPLE (the TV Show!) in July that she had experienced "terrible" morning sickness, but in her third trimester she felt "good."

"I'm a few days away from being eight months pregnant, so now I'm just a little tired. I'm always just getting tired, anything I do. If I wash the dishes and make breakfast, I'm like, 'Okay, I need a nap.' That's how it is now, but otherwise, I'm good," she said at the time.

Speaking with SI Swimsuit in June, Herrington said her boyfriend had "been so supportive" throughout her pregnancy.

"My first trimester was so hard for me physically and mentally, and he has been there every step of the way. I'm so lucky to have him," she said of McKinley, adding, "Once I found out I was pregnant, I downloaded about four different pregnancy apps. I've been reading everything I possibly can about pregnancy, labor and delivery. I went and bought books and even a pregnancy journal."

"Also, I've been talking to all the women in my family and asking so many questions about motherhood. I have nieces and nephews that I've been pretty hands-on with, so I'm feeling prepared for the baby's arrival," she said.