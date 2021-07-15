Danielle Herrington Recalls Finding Out She's Pregnant Days After SI Swim Shoot: 'Pure Shock'

Danielle Herrington, who is currently expecting a baby boy, tells PEOPLE (the TV Show!) she didn't know she was pregnant during her 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photo shoot

Danielle Herrington found out a big surprise just days after completing her stunning Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photo shoot.

Prior to the release of the 2021 SI Swim issue next week, the model, 28, appeared on PEOPLE (the TV Show!) Thursday, where she recalled the moment she learned she was pregnant four days after wrapping her photo shoot back in January. To be certain, Herrington took a total of seven at-home pregnancy tests.

"I was honestly in shock. It was like pure shock and a little terrified. I had no idea," says Herrington, who later revealed in a June 1 Instagram post that she has a "baby boy coming soon" and debuted photos of her growing baby bump.

She adds that she took seven tests "because I couldn't believe it. I'm telling you, I was so shocked. I was like, 'No, I need to be certain. I need to be for sure.' "

Herrington says she then had "terrible" morning sickness, but now in her third trimester, she says, "I feel good."

The mom-to-be shares, "I'm a few days away from being 8 months pregnant, so now I'm just a little tired. I'm always just getting tired, anything I do. If I wash the dishes and make breakfast, I'm like, 'Okay, I need a nap.' That's how it is now, but otherwise, I'm good."

Herrington — who was the cover star of 2018's SI Swim issue — says she was "happy to be back" and participating in the Florida photo shoot this past January given the pandemic shutdown.

"It was just so nice, first of all, to see everyone again and be back on set with the crew," she says. "... It was a bit cold, I think that was probably the only challenge, but I was just so happy to be there, and feel a sense of normalcy. I wouldn't say it was challenging. I was just happy to be back."

"I definitely felt like I had to bring it just because I felt like it'd been a while, but I feel like I have to bring it every shoot," she adds, explaining that "every year you just grow more confident" in front of the camera.