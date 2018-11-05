Danielle Harris Opens Up About Her 'Near Death' Experience During Delivery of Son Jagger

Almost a month after welcoming her baby boy, Danielle Harris is opening up about her difficult delivery.

Before sharing the story of her “traumatic” experience, the Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead star and famed scream queen, 41, wrote a sweet tribute to her 4-week-old son Jagger Maxwell — her second child with husband David Gross.

“Introducing … Jagger Maxwell Gross Born 10/8/2018 !!!!” she wrote on Instagram over the weekend, alongside the first photo the actress has shared of her bundle of joy.

“Mommy and Daddy are so lucky to be able to add you to our family. We are a fierce 4some now and can’t wait to watch you grow and live this life as our baby boy and little brother to the BEST big brother a boy could ask for!!” she continued, referring to the couple’s older son Carter Davis, 20 months.

Explaining why it took her so long to share her harrowing story — or even post a photo of her child — the mother of two wrote that she just needed a little time to herself.

“Giving birth is the most dangerous thing a woman can do in her lifetime … after my traumatic birth experience this time around, it took me a while to share a photo with the world,” Harris wrote. “Time was really needed to clear my head and bond with my baby just he and I in our own private little bubble.”

During the delivery, Harris had a “horrible eclampsia seizure on the operating table” and “blacked out,” missing the birth of her son.

“I saw moments of my life flashing before me in fast forward and I missed the birth of my baby,” she wrote. “Needless to say that was the closest to a near death experience as I’d ever come in real life.”

The Halloween franchise actress went on to share that she’s “forever grateful and blessed” to have made it out of the delivery room alive.

“Dying during childbirth was definitely not on my list of ways I thought I would leave this world and I’m glad to cross that possibility off my list,” she wrote.

“Women are warriors and I’m looking forward to being around many more years soaking up all these precious moments with my baby boys and family,” she continued. “After lots of tests I’m glad to say I have no damage to my brain and am ready to be the best mommy these boys could ask for.”

“Life is short. You never know when your number is gonna be up, so take time to enjoy what matters most,” Harris advised her followers. “Love one another and love yourself because the world wouldn’t be the same without you … ”

Harris announced her second pregnancy on Instagram on her birthday in June, showing off her baby bump in a beautiful maternity photo. She captioned the reveal snapshot, “Carter is going to be the best big brother:) Motherhood is such an incredible journey, it makes me feel like a warrior princess!”

The star conceived both children through in vitro fertilization. In June, her manager Judy Fox told PEOPLE exclusively that baby No. 2 was “another IVF miracle” due Oct. 10.

Fox added that Harris and Gross “are grateful that modern science gives them the family they have always yearned for. Now they finally feel complete!”