Danielle Fishel Opens Up About 'Best Days of My Life' 3 Weeks After Son Adler's Birth

Danielle Fishel wouldn’t trade in the sleepless nights for anything to be a mom to son Adler.

The Boy Meets World alum, who welcomed her first child on June 24 with husband Jensen Karp, shared an update about life as a first-time parent as well as the ups and downs.

“The house is a mess, I have a stye on my left eye, I haven’t showered in two days, I can’t remember when I did anything (when did we change his diaper last? What time did I pump?),” Fishel, 38, wrote on Instagram Friday.

“@jensenkarp and I now take baby night shifts where we pass each other like zombies on a mission, and they are some of the best days of my life,” the actress concluded, along with a red heart emoji.

In addition, Fishel shared a new photo of her 3-week-old son’s little legs while lounging with their family dog Brunch.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Her husband Karp also shared a photo of their baby boy at home, marking the first photo they’ve posted of Adler since he was discharged from the neonatal intensive care unit.

Baby Adler arrived a month before his due date as the couple told PEOPLE exclusively that Adler’s middle name, Lawrence, was chosen in honor of Karp’s father, who died 11 years ago. (Incidentally, it is also the maiden name of Fishel’s Boy Meets World character, Topanga Lawrence Matthews.)

Earlier this week, Fishel happily announced that her newborn son was finally going home after spending three weeks in the NICU.

“We never wanted to know this hospital and its staff so well but now that we do, we can say with certainty there is no better place for children with medical needs,” she said of the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Fishel added, “Now we hope to never be back. Finally, our love and hugs to every single parent who has ever spent time in the NICU and especially those we left behind today.”

In her birth announcement, Fishel gave fans and followers a heartwarming message, excitedly anticipating for future milestones to share.

“I can’t wait to share more details about him with you (he hates having a poopy diaper for even 1 minute, he loves bath time, he has the cutest sneezes I’ve ever heard),” she wrote.