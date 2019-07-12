Danielle Fishel Says Son Adler Is 'Getting Stronger Every Day' After He Was Born 1 Month Early

Image zoom Danielle Fishel and Jensen Karp's son Adler Danielle Fishel/Instagram

Danielle Fishel is giving fans an update on the condition of her newborn son after he was born one month early.

The Boy Meets World actress revealed in an Instagram post on Friday that her baby boy Adler Lawrence, whom she welcomed with husband Jensen Karp on June 24, was doing well and continuing to get healthier nearly three weeks after his early arrival.

“We’re still in the hospital but Adler is getting better and stronger every day,” Fishel, 38, wrote alongside a close-up photo of her son’s onesie that read “I love pasta” — seemingly a gift from Olive Garden, who previously sent the star three pairs of customized sneakers for her family.

“@jensenkarp and I keep reminding ourselves that we are extremely lucky – Adler *will* eventually come home with us – and therefore this is nothing but an enormous test of our patience and willingness to relinquish control,” Fishel continued. “Two things I have never been plentiful in but are absolutely necessary in parenthood! 😬”

The actress — who also previously starred in Girl Meets World, a sequel spinoff of the popular ’90s sitcom — went on to praise the hospital staff for taking care of her son, as well as all of their supporters for helping her family through this difficult time.

“He is also receiving the best possible care from the most loving, warm, kind, intelligent nurses and doctors the world has ever known! Literal angels,” Fishel shared. “Thank you to everyone who has sent their messages of encouragement, hope, love, and prayers for our family. They have comforted us and been such an inspiration when we’ve felt down.”

Finishing her post, the new mom joked, “Now, I must get back to dressing our baby in all my favorite restaurant onesies. 😘”

Fishel and Karp, 39, announced the early arrival of their first child in a post on Instagram on July 1.

The baby was born a month before his due date, they shared, telling PEOPLE exclusively that Adler’s middle name, Lawrence, was chosen in honor of Karp’s father, who died 11 years ago. (Incidentally, it is also the maiden name of Fishel’s Boy Meets World character, Topanga Lawrence Matthews.)

“One week ago today, on 6/24 at 4:52am, Adler Lawrence Karp made his entrance into the world, 4 weeks early,” Fishel began the caption on her post. “My water broke on 6/20, one day before my work week directing at Raven’s Home ended and my maternity leave began. I was hospitalized that night and put on magnesium sulfate because Adler was only 35 weeks old.”

“Unfortunately, after doing an ultrasound, our amazing OB discovered fluid in his lungs that was not there during our last appointment only 10 days earlier — and thus we entered a nightmare we’ll never forget,” she recalled.

“[T]he deeply good doctors and nurses in the NICU are working diligently to find out why the fluid is there and determine the best way to get it out,” Fishel continued. “This has been the most trying week and a half of mine and @jensenkarp’s lives but we have gotten through it with the support of our incredible family and friends who have shown up for us in unexpected ways.”

Despite feeling “helpless and powerless” and wanting “so badly to follow our ‘birth plan,'” Fishel said that she and Karp had become incredibly close from the difficult experience.

She also revealed that they “struggled with making this announcement” because they’ve been dealing with “prying eyes — aka paparazzi staked outside our house,” which she said they were “much too fragile for” at the moment and asked for space.

The actress announced her pregnancy in an emotional social media post in January.

“I’m eating for two. I’m napping with wild abandon. Baby shoes. Baby clothes. (I’m shopping). I’m nesting. I’m reading books. I’m madly in love with my husband,” Fishel captioned a snapshot of three pairs of sneakers: one for herself, one for Karp (an executive producer of Drop the Mic) and one tiny pair for their little guy on the way.

“I cry at commercials. I’m a walking cliché. I’ve got baby apps. I’m confident. I feel inadequate,” she continued. “I’m showing one day and the next I’m not. I’m nervous. I’m excited. He’s due in July. We can’t wait. #BabyKarp2019.”

The first-time parents tied the knot in November 2018.

To announce the happy news, Fishel wrote a sweet post on Instagram alongside a wedding photo that showed off the delicate lace short sleeves of her wedding gown. “Mr. & Mrs. Karp. Established 11/04/2018,” she captioned the shot.

Sharing another photo from the nuptials — taken by B.O.B. Photography — Karp wrote, “Today I married my soulmate. We were surrounded by family and friends and it was the best day of my life.”